Richard “Dick” Earl Soule

March 19, 1940 – February 2, 2023 - Lifelong Hillsboro resident, Richard “Dick” Earl Soule, 82, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023 at his home in Hillsboro.

A celebration of Dick’s life will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 19, 2023, at the Hillsboro Elks Lodge, 7553 N.E. Quatama Street in Hillsboro, OR 97124.

