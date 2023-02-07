Richard "Dick" Earl Soule Pamplin Media Group Feb 7, 2023 Feb 7, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save March 19, 1940 – February 2, 2023 - Lifelong Hillsboro resident, Richard “Dick” Earl Soule, 82, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023 at his home in Hillsboro.A celebration of Dick’s life will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 19, 2023, at the Hillsboro Elks Lodge, 7553 N.E. Quatama Street in Hillsboro, OR 97124.Please visit Dick’s full obituary at www.firlawnfh.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Richard "dick" Earl Soule Recommended for you Local Events