Died January 30, 2022
Robert (Bob) Mack Cameron, self-described "bone-headed old Scot," hammered his way through 85 years of sometimes turbulent life, including 31 with beloved soulmate Anitra, who will forever love and miss him and their at times loud “discussions.”
Preceding him in death were parents John and Alma Cameron, brother John (“Willie”); beat-up work van; prostate; and his dog Ceili. Bob left behind a wide personal sphere — the children he adored, both by first wife/forever friend Ruthe: Jeffrey (Susan), Julee (Grant), Lauree (Toby), and John (Kristy); Anitra’s daughters: Melody (Mike), Sarah (Toby), and December (Jeff); his sister Marilyn (“Tootie"); many grandkids; great-grands; nieces and nephews; and a throng of dear friends and extended family.
Bob was never wealthy, but gave generously of his time and skill. Whoever, wherever, if help was needed, he came. He was also liberal with his convictions, and never backed down if he knew he was right (or didn’t know he was wrong). That led to several arrests and tickets, all but one dismissed or later ignored by the law. One act, facing down a logging truck, resulted in TV news stories and a write-up in Willamette Week capped by an award: Best Tiananmen Square Reenactment of the Year.
Bob was an avid collector of cool but puzzling things: bird cages (no birds), playing cards and poker sets (never played), hideous cookie jars, ornately framed photos of people he’d never met, and more. He also filled a shop and sheds with tools and materials for future projects.
Bob could do practically anything, but said he was “a plodder,” even when he gutted an entire kitchen, replaced its foundation, redid the wiring, and moved the plumbing, creating a new kitchen in less than a week. He “plodded through" his first remodel at 16, and always worked, owning a cabinet shop, floor covering store, restaurant, beauty salon for Ruthe, three ladies’ resale stores, rental homes, a seven-plex, and the five-house property he renovated and shared with Anitra. Always the overachiever, Bob held a variety of other jobs, often two at a time, and still fit in many leisure activities.
Bob had a speaking voice no one ever forgot; his face might change, but when he spoke, people knew. He discovered his singing voice in his fifties, a deep, resonant bass, and was a prized singer at any pub sing he could be coaxed to. In his brief stage career, Bob enchanted audiences, but he decided acting wasn’t for him, even turning down a small part in the movie, “Body of Evidence.”
A shaper took Bob’s left thumb. He loved inventing tales about it for googley-eyed kids: put a penny on the tracks for a train to squash and didn’t get out of the way fast enough, got it caught in the door of a runaway stagecoach and stretched a yard long, then the doctor missed trying to cut off the excess … a new tall tale for each new “How?”
Bob fought a lifelong battle with bi-polar illness, triumphing through the love of his family, sheer determination, and good meds.
His final opponent was cancer; Bob’s body died January 30, 2022.
But it was Bob who won: his spirit lives. A star in the constellation Taurus now bears his name. Look for it in the night sky and smile. He’s still shining.