August 12, 1938 – February 16, 2023 - Robert Oliver Brown, Jr., 84, a resident of the Forest Grove community, died Thursday, February 16, 2023, at his home.
Robert Oliver Brown, Jr. was born August 12, 1938, in Portland, Oregon, oldest son of Robert and Lucy Brown. He attended Irvington grade school, Fernwood middle school, and Grant High School, class of 1956.
In the late 1950’s, Robert frequented San Francisco and was part of the beatnik culture. His first house in Portland was a rooming house for fellow beatniks and other free spirits. He loved to share stories about the beatnik house and all the wild characters and happenings.
In 1960 Robert married Rita Canfield and they lived in the Alameda district of NE Portland. Together they had three children. For much of his life he worked delivering Oregonian newspapers where he was known as “Super Paper” because he delivered more papers than anyone had ever done before. At his peak he walked 15 miles a day and delivered 1130 daily papers and 1225 Sunday papers, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
In 1979 Robert and his family moved to Dundee in upstate New York where he restored a 150-year- old house. He returned to Portland in 1982 and following a divorce, married his current wife, Patrice.
Robert got his master’s in counseling therapy from Portland State University and opened a private practice in SW Portland where he specialized in anger management and family therapy.
Robert retired from counseling in 1993 and spent his retirement years in his garden and enjoying his hobby of collecting pre-1900 photographs. He authored two books on the subject, “Collectors Guide to 19th Century U.S. Traveling Photographers” and “Nineteenth Century Portland, Oregon Photographers: A Collector’s Handbook.”
Robert and Patrice lived in Forest Grove for the past 30 years. He was often seen walking in the old town district and loved to chat with just about anyone who wanted to hear a slightly off-color joke or listen to his many stories. His cheery personality and upbeat attitude never failed to brighten up the day.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and brother James. He is survived by his brother, Al;
wife, Patrice Spath; sons, Robert and Max; daughter, Cindy (Schiewe); step-son, Gordon Spath and step-daughter, Karen Spath (Fine); five grandsons; two granddaughters; one great-grandson and two great-granddaughters.
The family suggests donations be made in his memory to the Bonnie L. Hayes Animal Shelter in Hillsboro, Oregon.