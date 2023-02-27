Robert Oliver Brown, Jr.

August 12, 1938 – February 16, 2023 - Robert Oliver Brown, Jr., 84, a resident of the Forest Grove community, died Thursday, February 16, 2023, at his home.

Robert Oliver Brown, Jr. was born August 12, 1938, in Portland, Oregon, oldest son of Robert and Lucy Brown. He attended Irvington grade school, Fernwood middle school, and Grant High School, class of 1956.

