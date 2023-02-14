Blazers_Pistons_010223_D5S7446.jpg

Blazers guard Gary Payton II (00) pushes the ball up-court on a fast break.

 PMG photo: John Lariviere

Like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of our NBA lives.

Yep, despite what seemed like a rudimentary, drama-free and borderline irrelevant trade deadline for the Trail Blazers, the Portland franchise now finds itself embroiled in controversy surrounding a player who was nothing but controversial.

Tags

West Bureau Sports Editor

"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."

Recommended for you