What are we doing?
We’ve never had a bigger and more widespread homeless problem.
Fentanyl is killing our youth at an alarming rate.
And our state’s schools are seemingly hemorrhaging money while at the same time underperforming in terms of elementary and high school reading rates, graduation rates, length of school year, and a variety of other measures compared to its peers.
But despite the very real problems facing our populous statewide, we’ve got legislators proposing bills designed to punish our state public university administrators, their coaches, and ultimately the students paying tens of thousands of dollars a year — based on the immature acts, finger-pointing, and what could amount to the anonymous complaints of an opposing player, fan or coach with an axe to grind.
House Bill 2472 is that legislation, and it aims to regulate fan behavior by way of means nearly as nonsensical as the behavior it aims to eliminate.
As proposed, fan behavior resulting “in the use of derogatory or inappropriate names, insults, verbal assaults, profanity or ridicule in violation of equity focused policies,” would result in the suspension of coaches and/or athletic directors and could ultimately lead to the loss of state grants, scholarship money and even support from the Oregon State Police for the universities “at fault” for allegedly fostering and enabling said conduct.
Never mind that the bill doesn’t provide any guidelines for what would or wouldn’t fall under the umbrella of verbal wrongdoing, nor does it offer any structure for the schools with everything to lose or explain how an athletic director or coach could possibly be responsible for the actions of a person with whom they’ve likely never crossed paths — ever.
Plus, who do the “offended” report “offenders” to?
How are “attacks” substantiated?
Who ultimately decides guilt or innocence?
And in the end, what’s offensive? After-all, we live in a time when everything offends someone.
You won’t find those answers in HB 2472, which makes this nothing more than another half-baked idea as the result of a government official or officials’ inherent need to fix something that — while by no means right — may simply not be fixable.
This bill would be comical if not for the reality of the problem from which it stems.
Rep. Janelle Bynum, D-Clackamas, is behind the bill that is marked as emergency legislation with the intent — if passed — of going into effect at the beginning of the 2023-24 academic year.
The roots of the legislation stem from an incident that occurred this past fall where, at a University of Oregon football game versus Brigham Young University, a small group of Oregon fans were heard using an inappropriate, anti-Mormon chant.
The university, the organization that conducts student section activities at the school, Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens, and even head coach Dan Lanning apologized and condemned the incident, but that wasn’t enough for Bynum, who seemingly wants her pound of flesh.
But rather than treat the problem itself, the Clackamas representative is instead attacking the symptom that’s resulted from decades of tolerance not just at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, but rather in elementary, middle and high schools down the street from us all.
Fan behavior is an issue in this country, but if you want to address it as it pertains to the kids targeted by this bill, you should probably start with the parents raising them.
Walk down the street to any school yard or gymnasium and you will find the seed from which this behavior grows.
At some point we decided that mutual respect is negotiable if a lack thereof is born from passion for your child.
Parents yell at referees, berate coaches, and fight with one another regularly at nearly every field and gymnasium near you, and all under the watchful eye of the children they’re nurturing into the young adults embarrassing themselves at games like the one at Autzen Stadium last fall. And mostly, we sit idle as those mentors poison their proteges by way of behavior unbecoming.
As a result, those kids see officials, coaches and opposing fans as beneath the respect generally afforded people in nearly every other walk of life. That’s not the fault of college coaches or administrators — that’s the fault of people like you, I and Rep. Bynum, who sit idly by as grown people embarrass themselves and their kids at youth contests year around, when they should be leading by example.
I get it: People do and say things at games that shouldn’t be tolerated. And I don’t think any right-minded individual would oppose cleansing stadiums and arenas of racial, religious, misogynistic or any other vulgar epithets. But doing so is unrealistic, and holding schools, coaches and administrators responsible for said behavior is simply moronic.
How do Dan Lanning or Jonathan Smith rein in a 21-year-old student who’s six beers and two Jell-O shots deep by kickoff of a rivalry game versus Washington?
How does Rob Mullens or Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes keep a group of 19-year-old fraternity brothers from running their mouths during a blowout win to visiting fans across the aisle?
How does a university administration control a group of 40-going-on-20 alumni from reliving their unruly youth at a tailgater?
And how in the world are all of those same people supposed to do anything at all to control what their supporters say after they’ve traveled hundreds or thousands of miles to see their team in a stadium full of hometown fans fervently cheering their demise?
They can’t.
HB 2472 is a comical and overly simplistic attempt to remedy a sophisticated problem. It will solve nothing, and in the process, it will hold people and persons responsible for things ultimately beyond their control.
It’s half-cocked and to be honest, irresponsible behavior from people with much bigger fish to fry.
Let’s work on the homeless, the drug epidemic and schools, and leave unruly social behavior to the parents who should be raising their kids better — at least that’s something we can control without the help of our college coaches and administrators.