Ja Morant is his own worst enemy.
Sounds obvious, I know. But considering the litany of excuses I’ve heard made for him over the past 24 hours, you’d think he were an innocent bystander under attack.
This is not difficult.
Last summer, in an encounter that had not been previously reported, the head of security at a Memphis mall told police that Morant “threatened” him during a parking lot altercation, leaving him alarmed enough that he filed a police report.
Less than a week later, per the police, the Memphis Grizzlies star repeatedly punched a teenage boy in the head during a pickup basketball game at Morant’s house. Morant and a friend reportedly struck the 17-year-old hard enough to knock him to the ground and leave him with a “large knot” on the side of his head.
The teen later told police that Morant retreated to his house, then re-emerged with a gun visibly tucked into the waistband of his shorts and mimicked pulling the gun in the form of a threat.
This past January, after an on-court altercation with Indiana Pacer players spilled into the loading area outside the arena, a person riding in a slow-moving SUV which Morant was a passenger in was said to have pointed a red laser at the group outside the bus. Suggestions were that the laser was coming from a firearm.
Then, two months ago, Morant was seen flashing a handgun on Instagram Live from a night club in Denver.
And now, this past Saturday night, the former Murray State University star was seen again with a gun on Instagram Live, this time while a passenger in a friend’s car and just weeks removed from a “counseling program” meant to address his dangerous and reckless behavior.
These are not the actions of someone simply being in the wrong place at the wrong time, but rather of one living with reckless abandon.
He’s learned nothing.
There’s no defense for this. We’ve all done dumb things, especially at his age. But while most of us learn from our stupidity, Morant seems to be emboldened by his own.
I mean, how dumb can you be? Well, let us count the ways:
- Carry a gun into a night club? Check.
- Brandish said gun and broadcast it live on social media in that same night club? Check.
- Invite a neighborhood teen over to your house for a pickup game and subsequently strike him in a fit of rage? Check.
- Threaten a parking attendant? Check.
- Risk your job and the endorsements that come as a result of it which pay you tens of millions of dollars to act like someone who has nothing, but would do anything for what you have? Checkmate.
This behavior — which at best reeks of naiveté, but at worst speaks to willful ignorance and/or a downright lack of intelligence — is not only self-destructive, but potentially destructive as well.
Morant — while not there yet — is in the early stages of submarining his own career, while at the same time putting himself and others in potentially dangerous situations while seemingly playing make-believe without concern for very real consequences.
This isn’t a guy who grew up in the thick of the type of hardship prone to developing troublesome youth, but rather in a middle-class environment by parents who nurtured a basketball prodigy. By all accounts, he seems to be playing a part in a movie he knows nothing about.
But while I can see it, and many others can too, others yet seem to want to excuse his behavior in the interests of their own agenda, rather than that of the 23-year-old who’s traveling down a very dangerous road.
What you can do, and what you should do are entirely different things.
Yes, it’s within the law to own and carry a gun. But doing so responsibly should be at the forefront of doing so, and brandishing it in a car, at a club or following a pickup game altercation wouldn’t fall under my definition of such.
So, comparing what he’s doing to that of a hunter or recreational marksman is absurd, and doing so is nothing more than a rationalization for Morant’s irrational behavior.
There’s no gray area here. What he’s done and how he’s been behaving isn’t healthy or productive in any way, so why does anyone feel the need to redefine it as such? It certainly isn’t it Morant’s interest, and if you’re not focused on that, what is your focus and who’s to benefit from it?
The Memphis Grizzlies star needs real help, and it’s not too late for him to get it. But if you’re not in it for Morant, get out of it for him. Because if no one sets him straight, the crooked road is going to get him and likely others nowhere good — and that’s simply dangerous.