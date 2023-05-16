Ja Morant 1

Ja Morant (left) of the Memphis Grizzlies guards former Trail Blazer C.J. McCollum during a game in 2022. Morant finds himself in hot water of late as the result of what can only be described as reckless behavior.

 COURTESY PHOTO: BRUCE ELY/TRAIL BLAZERS

Ja Morant is his own worst enemy.

Sounds obvious, I know. But considering the litany of excuses I’ve heard made for him over the past 24 hours, you’d think he were an innocent bystander under attack.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties and the Hillsboro Hops.

Tags

West Bureau Sports Editor

"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."

Recommended for you