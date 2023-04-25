MLB stadium? Just build it

A rendering depicts the view from a "Garden Roof Deck" at a new baseball stadium that was proposed for Portland's Terminal 2 in 2018.

 COURTESY: PORTLAND DIAMOND PROJECT

It sure feels like it’s happening, again.

I feel like I’m writing this column, again.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties and the Hillsboro Hops.

Tags

West Bureau Sports Editor

"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."

Recommended for you