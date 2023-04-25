It sure feels like it’s happening, again.
I feel like I’m writing this column, again.
And it certainly feels like Portland is on the verge of once again having the Major League Baseball rug pulled from beneath them after last week’s report of the Oakland Athletics’ imminent departure for — as it turns out — browner pastures in Las Vegas.
The worst-kept secret in baseball in recent years has been the very public divorce pending between the A’s and the city of Oakland. The stadium is and has been outdated for many years, the team has struggled and continues to struggle, and the fans had and still simply quit going to games as the politicians and team owner squabbled over a new stadium that ultimately won’t be built.
Now, that owner has signed a binding contract for land in Las Vegas where they intend to build a new ballpark for the team, and as word of that deal hit the proverbial streets, so to did a good chunk of the hopes and dreams of Oregonians still waiting for their major league dream to come true.
I’m not surprised. After all, it’s always felt like Portland was just a pawn in a chess game that was never leading anywhere but to Sin City.
Vegas has the glitz, the glamour, the money, and as of the last handful of years, the professional teams leagues were always too scared to give them.
But with the success of the NHL’s Golden Knights, and more recently the NFL’s Raiders, the fear factor of what could be in a transient and albeit “risky” town built around gambling is gone, and subsequently, the path was cleared for a deal everyone knew was coming.
Now what? For Portland, it’s likely expansion. Sure, Tampa is still rumored to be teetering between potential relocation and building in neighboring St. Petersburg, much like the A’s were due to an expiring stadium deal, but if the tea leaves are pointing anywhere near the Rose City, it’s likely by way of a team-to-be-named-later—literally.
But while most view last week’s announcement as a strike against the campaign to bring a big league team to Portland, at least one of the drive’s primary constituents sees such differently.
“(MLB) Commissioner Manfred has been very consistent in his messaging that the league would like to expand to 32 teams but needs the A’s and Rays’ situations to be settled,” Portland Diamond Project founder and president Craig Cheek told KOIN News. “This is terrific news to us as it begins to help crystallize potential timing for league expansion which we have every intention on pointing the league toward Oregon and the Portland metro area for that West Coast fit.”
Pie in the sky? I don’t know. Certainly, it’s the optimistic half of a coin — with an alternatively pessimistic side — but it’s also true.
Manfred has been mostly consistent regarding his desire for expansion and just six months ago said as much at the CAA World Congress of Sports.
“There’s demand for (expansion),” he said, “but we need to get Oakland and Tampa resolved first.”
One down, one to go — I guess.
But while settling an unsettled environment of the A’s and Rays, what still can’t be denied is that one of the road’s leading Major League Baseball to Portland is in fact now closed.
Oakland is no longer a viable option and by any statistician’s methodology, that lessens the city’s odds.
If you’re like me, you’d just like to see some step, any step, in the direction of landing a team. It’s been five years since the Portland Diamond Project took the MLB-to-Portland bull by the proverbial horns and since, after months of momentum, it’s felt like that momentum has slowly been leaking from a balloon that’s nearly ready to pop.
Were the A’s the needle to do the job? No, and if you’re like me, you felt like they were likely never coming. But the Athletics’ announcement didn’t feel great, and the subsequent news — or lack thereof — regarding Portland’s chances of playing big league ball doesn’t feel great either.
We need some hope.
Throw us a bone, MLB. Or in this case, a fastball — we’ve seen too many curves.