Now what?
The Portland Trail Blazers’ season is thankfully over, and the narrative around the team can now revolve around competition opposed to a lack thereof.
For a good part of the last two months, most haven’t been watching or reading about Blazers games in anticipation of quality team or individual performances, postseason hopes, and/or quality wins, but rather doing so with one thing in mind — losing.
Since this past November when the team dropped eight of 10 games, and as starters began to fall like pins in a Professional Bowlers Association event, this season felt like and ultimately was doomed.
Many remained optimistic into December. Some even hung on through January and into the All-Star Break.
But with losses piling up and players going down, winning this season became secondary to the effort to do so down the road.
Portland lost 15 of its last 17 games, and in the process finished with the league’s fifth-worst record. As a result, the Blazers will likely draft somewhere in the top 10 and have a roughly 10% chance of securing the No. 1 pick, which this year would amount to who many are calling the best available talent since LeBron James: 19-year-old Frenchman Victor Wembanyama.
But if history has shown us anything, it’s that this organization has a better chance of mismanaging that pick than they do of building a winner around it.
Pessimistic? Of course, but why would anyone who has, does or plans to root for this team going forward feel any different?
LaRue Martin.
Sam Bowie over Michael Jordan.
Greg Oden over Kevin Durant.
Sebastian Telfair.
Martell Webster.
Sure, LaMarcus Aldridge turned out pretty good, Anfernee Simons is fine, Shaedon Sharpe certainly has potential, and of course they hit the jackpot with Damian Lillard in 2012. But when it’s mattered most, there’s been no better franchise at snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.
And this is it. It’s now or never for the Blazers who have pinned their hopes — and rightfully so — around an undersized point guard whose biological clock is ticking.
Damian Lillard will be 33 years old when Portland tips things off next fall and entering his 12th season in the league. He missed 53 games due to injury a year ago, and this past season, he missed 24 more.
At 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, Lillard is not a big man by NBA standards and one could argue is not built for an extended stay in the league like, say, James.
Yes, he’ll be around for a handful more seasons, because there’s always a role for a player who can knock down the three. But with two years remaining on his existing deal worth an average of $47 million a year, and two additional years on an extension set to pay him an average of roughly $61 million per year, that’s a lot of money to pay a player who will unquestionably be past his prime.
That’s why it’s never been more incumbent upon the Blazers organization to act now, and to act uncharacteristically well to reap the rewards of a truly exceptional talent.
Maybe that means Wembanyama? After all, the 7-foot-2 teen is by, all accounts, the real deal.
He can shoot, handle the ball, pass, and at that height, eight to 10 rebounds per game should all but fall into his lap. But can he do it immediately in order to make a difference alongside a player like Lillard who needs help now?
Maybe that means a trade? More than a handful of teams would be willing to part ways with an existing superstar in the interests of a player like the young Frenchman, but would Portland be willing to again risk passing on a generational talent the likes of Durant or even Jordan to flip a coin on a combination of Lillard and the superstar-to-be-named-later, which ultimately may or may not work?
Or maybe that means cutting ties with the franchise’s cornerstone in the interests of capital that you then build upon as part of a complete reconstruction? Such a move would likely be unpopular with the fanbase, but it may very well be the only viable road to the championship this city so desperately craves.
Keep in mind, all of this is contingent on Portland cashing in on their 10.5% chance of landing the draft’s overall No. 1 pick, but for the sake of this exercise, we’ve assumed that already.
Ultimately, we don’t know what will happen or what the franchise will do if and when it does. But for the sake of the franchise, its historically best player, and of course you and I, let’s just hope they get it right — for once.