Shaedon Sharpe Blazers vs Kings 033123

Blazers guard Shadeon Sharpe (17) comes of the screen and looks to get past Sacramento defender Keegan Murray (13) on March 31, 2023, at the Moda Center. Sharpe is one of the franchises few assets as they look to build a team around an aging Damian Lillard.

 PMG Photo: Raleigh Emerson

Now what?

The Portland Trail Blazers’ season is thankfully over, and the narrative around the team can now revolve around competition opposed to a lack thereof.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties and the Hillsboro Hops.

Tags

West Bureau Sports Editor

"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."

Recommended for you