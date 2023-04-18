Trail Blazers forward Greg Brown III (4) defends Los Angeles Lakers forward Troy Brown Jr. (7) during a game this past season. The Lakers are in the playoffs, the Trail Blazers aren't, so your marching orders are simple: root against them.
I’m just going to say what every Blazers fan and self-respecting Oregonian is thinking: Anyone but the Lakers.
The NBA Playoffs tipped off this past weekend, and with them came the team that only a Los Angeleno and/or every bandwagoner this side of the Planet Moron Mountain Theme Park could love: the Los Angeles Lakers. And despite the sustained mediocrity we saw from this year’s Slowtimers, the stars seem to be aligning for what could be a very painful run to LeBron James’ fifth title.
No, the odds aren’t in their favor. After all, they played their way into the Western Conference’s No. 7 seed by way of the NBA’s three-ringed play-in tournament, are increasingly dependent on Mr. Glass, aka Anthony Davis, and “King James” at 38 years of age may not be up to the grind of what could be and often is a rough and tumble road to the Larry O’Brien Trophy.
But sadly, the No. 7 seed turned out to be the path of least resistance, Davis when healthy is still a top-10 player, and the “King?” He’s still pretty darn good, and very capable of stewarding a team to a championship if things fall his and their way.
This is Portland’s worst nightmare. After all, the only thing worse than your own team circling the drain is watching your hated rival taking — for the 18th time — what you’ve been waiting 46 seasons to again get your hands on.
So, with that in mind, I recommend grabbing a cold one, planting yourself squarely on your couch or in your favorite recliner, and rooting hard for everyone not wearing purple and gold for however long it takes to send them to Cancun.
It's been a rough year for Trail Blazers fans. In fact, it’s been a rough handful of years, and it’s becoming increasingly more clear that the team and franchise are coming to a crossroads.
It’s do-your-business-or-get-off-the-proverbial-pot time in Portland, and whichever route the team takes needs to be the right one or things could get very, very dark in Rip City.
But while the clouds seem to be thickening above us, they appear to be ever-so-slightly parting for them. And you know darn well who they are.
You know, the ones who cheered mightily as Magic Johnson tossed that ball into the air in the waning moments of Game 6 of the 1991 Western Conference Finals.
The ones who danced amongst the stars in the then Staples Center as Kobe and Shaq celebrated coming from 15 points down in the fourth quarter of Game 7 of the 2000 Western Conference Finals en route to the first of three straight NBA championships.
The same ones who did and still do obnoxiously sport their Magic, Kareem, Kobe and more recently LeBron Laker jerseys at the Memorial Coliseum, Rose Garden and now Moda Center despite having less of a connection to the team than you or I do to Augusta National Golf Club.
They are all that’s left to root for — or in this case, against — this season, and our misery desperately seeks their company.
Normally, I’d see such as bad karma. After all, I’m the same guy — like I’m sure many of you — who believes that where I’m standing or sitting, what I’m eating and/or drinking, or who I’m watching with in some way affects the outcome of what’s happening on the television screen in front of me. You know, I’m nuts.
But while my indirect effect on the game before my eyes could rather easily be argued to death by scientific fact or simple logic, the effect of another Lakers parade followed shortly thereafter by an equally painful and undoubtedly horrific “King’s speech” would be direct, and the hurt would be equally tangible.
As Blazers fans, we need the upcoming Draft Lottery to go our way. We need the front office to turn water into wine in regard to finding Damian Lillard some legitimate help. And we, more than ever, need the “Lake Show” to fail miserably — preferably — on the game’s biggest stage.
So, with that in mind, I offer Los Angeles, the Lakers and all their fans nothing but the best — in the worst way possible.
Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties and the Hillsboro Hops.
"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."