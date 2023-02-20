Let’s get ready to rumble!
That might be a bit aggressive, but the state’s best boys and girls wrestlers will hit the mat for the OSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 23-25, and over that three-day span, you’ll have the opportunity to watch some of the toughest and most passionate athletes and fans in action.
That’s right: For as much energy and enthusiasm you’ll find on the mat, you’ll find an equal level of zest for the sport in the stands above.
Wrestling is far more than a pastime for those who do or have slipped into a singlet. It’s a decision to dedicate to an activity defined by commitment and discipline.
It’s not for everyone. In fact, the sport itself never appealed to me.
I needed a ball and room to run. A mat, a sweaty opponent and essentially soleless sneakers never lit this kid’s fire.
But while it’s not my cup of tea, I can’t help but respect the code by which current and/or past grapplers do, did, and still live their lives.
Wrestlers are no-nonsense. They’re about the work and what that work will get them. Nothing is handed to you in the “red zone,” so any shortcuts outside of it will likely leave you in a compromising position seconds before a handshake and a walk of shame. And a loss in that manner would be shameful, for while there’s no shame in losing, there certainly is in doing so nary the effort to do otherwise.
We’re getting softer as a society. That’s not debatable. Much of our food is fast. Our entertainment is faster. And you can get both without rising from the couch and barely lifting a finger.
Our phones do everything, our cars do damn near the same, and fires like the one I’m staring at now aren’t the result of chopping wood and fanning a flame, but rather flipping a switch.
All of the above are great and, in many cases, have made our lives easier, but easier isn’t always better, especially for a parent trying to raise a young person who — like it or not — will be faced with the hardship’s life will eventually throw their way.
There’s nothing easy about wrestling, so in a world that seeks a way around obstacles, the sport that calls itself the oldest in the world aims to go directly through them — proudly.
Wrestlers spend hours in the weight room, countless more on the mat, and eating is viewed as nothing more than a means to a competitive end. They also respect the sport enough not to want to disrespect it by taking the easy way out or putting themselves above it.
This past weekend, the NBA All-Star Game was played and in its wake, Denver Nuggets head coach Mike Malone called it, “the worst basketball game ever played” as a result of the lack of effort displayed on both ends of the court. He wasn’t kidding. It was — and has, for a number of years, been — an atrocious display of the NBA’s biggest stars acting like professional sports’ biggest problem.
Many of them are arrogant enough not to appreciate the fans who they’re supposed to be there to entertain, and selfish enough to want more.
When asked afterwards what the league could do to improve the game, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander simply replied, “Money talks,” while wearing a full-length fur coat. (Gilgeous-Alexander is in the first year of a five-year, $180 million contract.)
That’s high-level arrogance, higher-level ignorance, and the type of attitude wrestlers and fans of the sport can’t shake their head at fast enough.
This isn’t a “high-horse” argument, for every sport has its share of miscreants and not all NBA players think similarly to Gilgeous-Alexander. In fact, Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards said as much when asked what he’d change about the NBA, referencing players’ affinity for taking games off simply to rest.
“I don’t like all the sitting, missing games and stuff like that,” he said. “These people might have enough money to come to one game, you know what I’m saying? That might be the game they come to and then you’re sitting out.”
He gets it. So do guys like Damian Lillard, but wrestlers don’t just talk the talk, they walk it too — right on to the mat.
Don’t believe me? Go see if for yourself then.
Over the course of the state wrestling meet, you’ll see that level of commitment, that toughness and that passion that comes along with the work that makes it all possible.
You’ll see the blood, the sweat and the tears, not only in defeat, but also in victory, because it’s not about the money or the fame for a wrestler, it’s about the respect — and they’ve got mine.