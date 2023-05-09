UO golf alum eyes No. 1 spot

Former Oregon Ducks star Wyndham Clark.

 CHRISTIAN PETERSON/GETTY IMAGES

Oregon’s Wyndham Clark is a winner on the PGA Tour.

Last weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina, the former Duck punched his ticket into next year’s major championships, earned a check of $3.6 million, and gained the respect afforded first-time winners by his peers on the world’s biggest golf stage.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties and the Hillsboro Hops.

West Bureau Sports Editor

"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."

