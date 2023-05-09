Oregon’s Wyndham Clark is a winner on the PGA Tour.
Last weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina, the former Duck punched his ticket into next year’s major championships, earned a check of $3.6 million, and gained the respect afforded first-time winners by his peers on the world’s biggest golf stage.
But beyond the professional opportunities that came with the victory, the money, and the respect, came the peace of mind that the 29-year-old golfer had been seeking since his mom, Lise, died of breast cancer in 2013.
“There is so much that goes into this,” Clark said after the event, “and there are so many times that I’ve wanted to cry and break clubs … to get to this point is so sweet. It’s just amazing to finally do this. My mom is not here, and I wish she was, but I know she’s watching.”
When Clark arrived at Oklahoma State University in 2012, he did so as a decorated recruit and with dreams of a life on the PGA Tour.
But that dream soon became a nightmare after his mother passed away during his freshman year.
The following year, Clark used that heartache to drive himself towards earning the Big 12 Player of the Year Award and finishing the season as the No. 9-ranked player in the college game.
Soon after, however, that passion left him, as did his game, and by the end of his third year at OSU, he was ready to give up on the sport he’d invested so much into. But instead, he took his time, transferred to the University of Oregon, and since has been honoring his mother with his strength, fortitude, and — once again — his golf game.
“I play for my mom all the time,” Clark told the New York Post in 2019, “and when things get tough out on the course, I think of her and it’s really helped me.”
I don’t know what happens when you die. After all, as long as you’re alive, death can only be a mystery. But let’s consider for a moment that Lise Clark can see her son, what he’s accomplished, and how he’s ultimately responded in the wake of her passing a decade ago. That would be pretty cool. After all, who doesn’t have a parent, grandparent, aunt or uncle, friend or sadly maybe a child they now live without who’d they like to honor in the wake of their death?
And ranking somewhere far beyond doing so in some way, shape or form, would be the knowledge of knowing it was a message well-received.
Life is hard. Yes, it undoubtedly has its good times, and if you’re lucky, those are the predominant aspects your experience is built around. But life too can be rather difficult, and it’s those downs that make the ups that much better.
Wyndham Clark was dealt a significant blow 10 years ago. Since then, he’s been recovering from losing and living without the person who knew and loved him the most.
But while she left him with the memories of who she was and what she meant to him, she also left him with the knowledge of not only what last weekend would mean to him, but also what it could mean to the people to whom he and his golf can make a difference.
“When she got sick, she knew that golf was so important to me and she didn’t want it to consume my life,” Clark said. “She didn’t want me to define my identity in golf and she stressed, ‘You need to play for something bigger than yourself. You have a huge platform with your abilities, and one day when you’re out on tour, you’re going to be able to touch people’s lives. Think of me when you have those chances.’”
Clark did that with his win in Charlotte, and I’d like to think his mother got that message loud and clear.