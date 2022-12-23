The presents are full of surprises. Those given that hearts will be warmed. Gifts imparting love.
We are all presents beneath the tree.
The presents are full of surprises. Those given that hearts will be warmed. Gifts imparting love.
We are all presents beneath the tree.
I crawled beneath the bed, doing what all kids are born to do. The hunt was on for hidden Christmas gifts.
Aha! I found within a box a beautiful angora sweater. Mom wasn't always the greatest at buying clothing for her daughters, but this sweater was outstanding.
Leaping forward: We gathered in the living room for our yearly ritual. When the white angora sweater was given to my sister Peggy, I vowed to never search for gifts again.
The presents beneath the tree. I once wrote a story on how it is more blessed to receive.
My parents were never comfortable receiving from others be it gifts or compliments. They raised a daughter who has trouble with the same.
Over the years, I have come to understand the importance of receiving. Be it a cup with a wrong name on it or perhaps a notebook instead of a sweater, this thing of appreciating what is given from love from one's heart is the lesson in receiving.
In our home, we have had two trees. Our main tree holds ornaments of our pasts and present. Upstairs, we have a tree featuring ornaments of endangered animals. Obviously, this tree was designed with the twins in mind as well as representing our efforts to make a difference.
The ornaments on both trees are gifts of giving and receiving, of memories and hopes. They are the stories of our lives. For many years some of these ornaments have watched over the waiting gifts below. They have been passed from the hands of parents to those of the child. They will be passed from the hands of these parents to those of theirs.
The receiving is humbling.
We are the presents beneath the tree. In all our uniqueness, we come with our gifts to make a world better, to teach our children about this thing of receiving, to understand with each passing year the importance of each life. For what we are given, we must be thankful.
May your holiday be full of memories old and new.
May you realize that you are not alone and that your life has touched many.
May you understand how to use your gifts to help this struggling world.
May you never doubt how truly unique and special you are.
You are a gift.
I give you my words with love. Please receive them with the same.
Pamela Loxley Drake is a Beaverton resident and self-described lifelong "farm girl." You can contact her at pamldrake@gmail.com.
