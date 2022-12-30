"Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering, 'It will be happier.'" — Alfred, Lord Tennyson
Sitting on the threshold of another column, I decided to look for the meaning of the new year. When what to my wondering eyes should appear, but Alfred, Lord Tennyson, wooing me with words that spoke to me.
Hope. Threshold. Whispering. Happier.
Words capturing all of my feelings as I face 2023.
The last year has been difficult. There have been too many losses, and the loss of my sister still tears me apart. Yes, I could sit with my sorrow and fear, with my doubt and frustrations, but Tennyson will not allow me to do just that.
Hope is something we choose. It doesn't just land on us, lifting our eyelids and yelling, "hope!" It is as light as a feather and as deep as an ocean. Seems to me that it sits on the edge of every day asking that we hold it close and practice it in all ways.
Sometimes I ask why I should be hopeful. Then I look around at all I have, not just in my home and family, but also in nature, in a world full of people I've yet to meet, in the mysteries that surround me I've yet to explore.
Hope. Yes, I have hope.
So, what does it mean this threshold of the year to come? Will it indeed be happier?
Well, unless we get our feet wet, we won't know if we sink or swim. I can't swim but can float my way through the year if necessary. It's as if we are looking into this vast unknown filled with all the was-es. (That's not really a word; however, was-es are all the things that were. I could use were-es. Hm. You get my point.) We can't look forward dragging the past and those hurts, those worries, those sorrows along with us. Opportunity for joy and happiness comes from moving forward unburdened with was-es/were-es.
It whispers, this march forward. It whispers for months, "I hope next year will be better." Well, we don't know, do we? But it is not the year that has to make it better — that has to contend with whatever happens. That challenge belongs to each of us.
I grew up where each new year meant new crops and more working together. Where life's hurdles were met with strength and faith.
So, as I stand on this threshold, I choose my own mantra, "This new year will be one more in which I get to embrace those I love, write lots more columns and to hopefully, be a positive force in all I do.
How about you? What do you see beyond the threshold? I have faith in you. Don't worry about it. Just live it. Go forward with hope.
Happy New Year, my friends. Together we can all be happier.
Pamela Loxley Drake is a Beaverton resident and self-described lifelong "farm girl." You can contact her at pamldrake@gmail.com.