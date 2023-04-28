Earth Day. By the time you read this, Earth Day will be a week behind us.
I sit writing overlooking a marsh where Egrets fill the barren tree limbs and stroll by the pond. A warm St. Augustine morning.
Yesterday, we left Key West. The variety of cultures, the narrow streets, the blue water captured my heart many years ago.
On this, my sixth visit, I find I love it even more.
What is it about this part of the country that speaks to my heart? Perhaps it is the vegetation so different from ours in the Pacific Northwest. Or, mayhap, it is the geckos and iguanas, the chickens and roosters, the Spanish moss and the white coral beaches.
When I was 18, my parents took me on a trip to Florida. We arrived in Pompano Beach after dark. Dad took my hand, leading me to the back of the motel.
As we neared the beach, I pulled back terrified by the sound of the crashing waves. I’d never seen the ocean, much less knew it roar.
We stood there, father and daughter, knowing that this would be our last adventure like this as I graduated that spring.
Perhaps the ocean and my love of Florida bonded with me that night. For today, as I look out over the Atlantic, I think, “Dad, I’m back and not afraid.”
Earth Day. I gather my tears thinking about how much I love this earth we live on. I want it to be preserved for my grandchildren. I want my son and his wife to be able to show the twins this world and my granddaughters begin their adulthood filled with anticipation at what can be. We want our family in London to give our granddaughter a healthy, happy world.
The earth was ours from childhood on. We sat in the fields as our parents worked when we were toddlers. We worked it when we were older. We bonded with the earth and one another.
As June says, “Dad always smelled like the earth.” Indeed he did. He never has gone far from us.
My next column will come from Indiana. After miles of highway, we will stop where we began our lives in Ohio and savor the times with friends and relatives there. Finally, June will be home, and I will return to the West Coast.
A little gecko has kept me company as I write. I asked if he had a few words to add. He looked at me wondering what sort of creature I might be. To the left, a blue heron looks at me, as do the egrets in the next tree.
I look back and say, “God watch over you, sweet birdies. God watch over you.”
Pamela Loxley Drake is a Beaverton resident and self-described lifelong “farm girl.” You can contact her at pamldrake@gmail.com.
