Some may be surprised to know that the printed word is still highly sought and cherished by many people, especially here in Oregon.
In fact, the Pamplin Media Group’s Printing Division is the largest printer of community newspapers in Oregon.
We employ more than 30 full-time local residents who work nearly around the clock on weekdays to operate our two presses located in Gresham and Prineville. Their hard work keeps our presses running which in turn, helps to keep our communities informed and engaged with trusted, local news that can be held in their hands.
In addition to printing the Pamplin Media Group’s 22 newspapers — including the News-Times — our pressrooms print numerous other newspapers, including the Portland Chinese Times, the Bend Bulletin, Redmond Spokesman, the Capital Press and the Vernonia Voice to name just a few.
And contrary to common stereotypes, it’s not just older people who read newspapers. The Pamplin Media Group prints dozens of student newspapers in the Portland metro area. Most of these are for high schools and are printed monthly at our facility in Gresham, while our Prineville pressroom prints student publications from around Central Oregon.
Our printing is not limited to just newspapers. We print many magazines, guides and newsletters for scores of other organizations and many city governments. We also produce posters, flyers, post cards, business cards, and really anything else that can be printed on paper at both of our facilities.
In Gresham, we run two state-of-the-art digital presses to print on nearly any kind of paper with an eye toward printing perfection that is incredibly fast.
And even though many people like the immediacy of the web, reading a printed newspaper while having breakfast or sipping a cup of coffee is still a cherished ritual for many people.
The printed newspaper will always be one of many ways that the Pamplin Media Group will deliver local news to our readers.
For information about any of our printing services, please contact Don Atwell at datwell@pamplinmedia.com.
