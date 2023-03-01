Building stronger communities

Serving as our community’s best source of local news is not only our goal but our compass. Every day, we strive to connect neighbors to one another and to the community through our commitment to delivering trusted, local news.

In addition to monitoring local government, public services and elected officials, we also understand the value of being a community cheerleader. Celebrating our neighbors for making our community a better place is just as important as covering city hall.

J. Brian Monihan is president of Pamplin Media Group.