The Pac-12 Conference will gather in Scottsdale, Arizona this week for their annual spring meetings. Amongst the agenda items will be bringing back former UCLA Hall of Fame coach John Wooden from the dead, the return of Pete Carroll to USC, and naming Phil Knight conference commissioner in an attempt to keep the Southern California universities in the Pac-12 fold and resuscitate what appears to be a dying and historical conference.
Okay, none of that’s really on the agenda, but at this point anything would prove to be an improvement over what’s simply not been coming from the “Conference of Champions” since word of the Trojan and Bruin defections nearly a year ago.
For what seems like perpetuity, the powers that be in the Pac-12 tower of power, including recently crowned commissioner George Kliavkoff, have been waxing poetic about a new media rights deal. They’ve been negotiating with this company. Working through the details with that one. Listening to offers from those guys, and/or giving every other vague and clandestine sound bite teasing but never really amounting to anything resembling a deal.
One week it’s ESPN, the other FOX, at times a streaming service like Amazon Prime or Apple TV, and even the CW which recently became home to the fledgling and controversial LIV Golf league has been bandied about. But the only thing we know for sure is that none of the traditional networks, zero of the modern streaming services, and nary a second-rate station has signed on the dotted line, leaving the Pac still playing checkers while the rest of the college football world plays chess.
I for one am concerned. I like the Pac-12 — or whatever it’s going to be called in the absence of two of its shiniest jewels—and what it’s been over the course of the league’s rich history. As someone who was born and raised on the west coast, I grew up with Lute Olson and Arizona basketball, USC, Washington and of course Oregon football.
“Tailback U.”
“Desert Swarm.”
“The Glove.
And “Gang Green,” were or became iconic.
Players like John Elway, Steve Emtman, and Cheryl Miller. Reggie Bush, Pat Tillman, and Drew Bledsoe. Later, Jacoby Ellsbury, Sabrina Ionescu, and James Harden.
Not to mention rivalries like “The Big Game,” “Apple Cup,” and whatever we call what used to be the “Civil War.”
And last but not least the Rose Bowl, which while still the “Granddaddy Of Them All,” has become less grand and is teetering on irrelevance with every passing year.
That’s sad, and seemingly a sad reality as a once proud conference continues to look for a chair while the conference realigning music screeches to a halt.
I suspect the league and its constituents are fighting hard for life behind the scenes, but out front for the world to see they seem to lack the sense of urgency you’d think would accompany such a dire situation.
And it is dire. After-all, the Big-Ten has its television contract, the SEC is fat and happy with their new deal, and all the while the ACC, Big XII and what’s left of the Pac-12 sit staring at the train leaving them behind at the station.
What’s next? It’s been said the Pac has been having conversations with SMU and San Diego State University about filling the void left behind by the departing Los Angeles schools. In that scenario you’d be securing a stake in Texas and at least a chunk of the Southern California market waving goodbye to the league. But while from a market perspective you’re saving some face, you’re still losing big when it comes to the notoriety, history and even competitiveness that USC and UCLA are taking with them to the Big Ten.
That’s not to be taken lightly, and won’t be by any network or streaming service contemplating an arrangement with a conference who’s relevancy hangs in the balance.
At this week’s meetings the conference powers-that-be are said to be considering conference and divisional format options; eight or nine game scheduling possibilities; and some form of pod-scheduling model, all with the upcoming 12-game playoff in mind. But none of that can be finalized until they know which teams are in, which teams are out, and if the conference as we’ve all come to know it will exist at all. That feels like a big deal—if only the Pac-12 constituents felt the same.
Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties and the Hillsboro Hops.
"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."