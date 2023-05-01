On College Football: Oregon begins new era; Oregon State continues building

The Oregon State football team runs out of the tunnel ahead of its matchup with Arizona State on Nov. 20, 2021 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis. The Pac-12 Conference continues to seek a new media deal.

The Pac-12 Conference will gather in Scottsdale, Arizona this week for their annual spring meetings. Amongst the agenda items will be bringing back former UCLA Hall of Fame coach John Wooden from the dead, the return of Pete Carroll to USC, and naming Phil Knight conference commissioner in an attempt to keep the Southern California universities in the Pac-12 fold and resuscitate what appears to be a dying and historical conference.

Okay, none of that’s really on the agenda, but at this point anything would prove to be an improvement over what’s simply not been coming from the “Conference of Champions” since word of the Trojan and Bruin defections nearly a year ago.

