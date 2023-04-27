If you’re wanting to stir up emotions and bring out a mob for a public forum, just utter the words “homeless” and “your neighborhood” in the same breath.
This was wildly apparent Sunday, April 23, when a standing-room-only crowd packed into St. Bede Episcopal Church in Forest Grove for an informal community gathering. They were there to listen to county plans to purchase a parcel near Elm Street and Highway 47 in hopes of building a temporary pod village and eventually construct long-term affordable housing.
County officials got an earful.
Living in one of the city’s three historic districts near the site of the proposed village I am well aware of the fears of fellow residents that come when you talk about “homelessness” and “my neighborhood.”
Homelessness is not a Forest Grove problem. It is a national problem. The reasons are complex, multi-faceted. I witnessed this firsthand when I oversaw a breakfast kitchen for the homeless down the road in Eugene. I watched our numbers grow month by month. Young. Old. Scared young girls that ought to have a caring parent. Crazy old men with no family to care.
There is no one reason people live on our streets. They are ex-vets with PTSD. Drug addicts looking for another fix. Drug addicts looking to get sober. The mentally ill with no insurance. Girls who got pregnant and kicked out of the house. Ex-criminals who suffer the stigma that second chances are only for the few. And they are also ex-housewives whose husbands beat them up and had nowhere to go. Or ex-small business owners who had a dream until they couldn’t afford medical insurance, got sick and lost everything.
A few I talked with over breakfast chose to live on the street. It was a lifestyle. Most didn’t know where to turn.
Moving the homeless into a temporary pod community will not cure all the ills that haunt the homeless community. I don’t know that the site at Elm and Highway 47 is the best the county can do, but I believe Washington County Chair Kathryn Harrington when she expressed at a Forest Grove City Council meeting on Monday night, April 24, that they’ve been trying for months, years even, to find a piece of property here.
At that same Monday council meeting, opposition to the Elm Street site was overwhelmingly apparent. All of the classic tropes and cliches surface behind the fog of language: I’m not against helping the homeless. But not in my backyard. Let’s give a hand up. But not a handout. I’m sorry. But. They’re. Dirty. Addicted. Criminal. Lazy.
Moving the homeless into pods won’t heal all ex-vets, ex-addicts, ex-criminals, ex-housewives, ex-whatevers. But it’s a beginning.
I’ve seen pod villages work in other communities. Opportunity Village in Eugene, whose potential residents are screened by a local nonprofit and whose requirements for residency are enforced by a community board of directors, is a worthy example. Washington County officials might be well-advised to consider such “hand up” housing solutions that require more rather than less oversight.
We need to be courageous enough to find solutions. A pod village on Elm or elsewhere will not end homelessness as we know it. But it is part of solving the problem. It is a step towards building trust between those who live in despair and those who despise everything the homeless represent. It carries the message that we hope. It carries the message that we care.
Of the minority voices that spoke at Monday’s council meeting, one was particularly prescient.
In today’s world, rare are the occasions when it is acceptable or legal to discriminate against those who live next door. The era of red-lining neighborhoods to exclude by race or ethnicity or cultural heritage or religious belief or political tribe is gone.
I can’t choose — nor choose to exclude — the trashy neighbor who lives next door to me but who nonetheless pays the mortgage. But I can contact code enforcement when they break the rules.
How is it then that we can red-line our neighborhoods to exclude neighbors who look different than us and whose crime is living “unhoused” on the streets, whatever the reason?
Let’s have the courage to imagine something that works. Let’s have the courage to listen to our better angels. And if not us, if not in our backyard? Then in whose? When and where do we begin to do the hard work to put lives back together?
Featured Local Savings
Timothy Rake is a Forest Grove resident, retired educator and Returned Peace Corps Volunteer.