Rural property owners and Oregonians should be collectively worried about the trend and recent developments regarding land use laws across the state.
Special interest groups, businesses, developers, corporations, politicians and some citizens have all been pushing for dramatic changes to a proven and successful land use system that has kept Oregon well preserved unlike many other places throughout the country.
When Oregon’s land use laws were created, it was an effective way to manage growth yet allow the state both urban and rural to prosper while state leaders recognized Oregon had a unique opportunity to protect the states natural wonders and resources that we all cherish.
Within the land use system and via other government and state laws, land owners are expected to abide by standards and acceptable policies on what they can and cannot do with their land. Often, there is a lengthy and expensive county and government permit processes to obtain approval by private landowners.
State and county governments have tirelessly promoted climate change, environmental regulations, efficient infrastructure, green energy, and carbon credits to residents of this state. Yet it seems many county and state leaders have forgotten what they are preaching to their citizens and voters. This is evident through recent legislation such as Senate Bill 4, Senate Bill 1051, Washington County Ordinance 882 and Senate Bill 16 from 2021.
More than 70,000 acres of farmland has been lost in Oregon since 2000. When the Metro UGB decision was renewed in 2014, landowners were told they could plan for at least the next 50 years on their land once the boundaries were drawn.
However, SB 4 gives Gov. Tina Kotek the power to change any land from rural to urban and supersedes the land use system in Oregon which she said she did not want to change. This is largely being promoted by Oregon’s largest polluter and employer Intel to make more industrial land available to build massive superstructure sites that need thousands of acres of what is rural land to do this.
Many groups were told their land and investment would be protected for 50 years under the land use laws in place and there were hundreds of pieces of testimony against this bill that were submitted, but now that can change on a whim. Industrial lands that were available have been mismanaged and allowed for places like Top Golf and indoor race tracks to be built instead.
It seems state leaders, while promoting eco-friendly policies, are happy to overlook this for corporations whose main goal is profits.
For example, Intel in 2016 asked DEQ to double their admissions output which was granted, and in an OregonLive article from Feb. 23, 2023, “Intel emissions risked significant environmental harm, Oregon regulators say, because safety equipment was turned off for nine weeks.”
Other threats to landowners listed by 1000 Friends of Oregon:
Senate Bill 1051 “would allow private landowners located in urban reserves to request an urban growth boundary (UGB) expansion while bypassing land use laws. The bill would enable UGB expansions of up to 200 acres if 20 percent of that expansion is for either workforce housing or both workforce commercial and housing use, without showing that the need cannot be met inside the urban growth boundary.”
In 2021, SB 16, despite many objections, passed in the Legislature and was signed by Gov. Kate Brown, allowing counties to partition and rezone up to 200 acres of land within the Eastern Oregon Border Economic development region from exclusive farm use to residential uses.
Finally, in Washington County, despite the objection of dozens of citizens’ in-person testimony, 1000 Friends of Oregon, Save Helvetia, City of Tigard planners, and the collection of more than 500 signatures opposing Ordinance 882, which originally requested a state land use exemption to extend Tile Flat Road through rural land and businesses like Lone Owl Farms, will be up for a vote in October by the WashCo Board of Commissioners.
These are just a few examples that, in my opinion, do not follow Oregon’s green policies.
For rural landowners, it is difficult to plan for the future and rely on elected officials when many of them work to supersede land use laws that have been in place for more than 50 years yet expect everyone else to follow the rules and regulations in place.
I, for one, would like to see my family’s rural property continue for future generations as it has since the 1880s and has picturesque views that you see on every county brochure.
Even if you do not own rural property, do you like riding your bike in rural areas? Visiting farm stores? Taking a drive through country roads? Buying beef through local CSAs? These could be gone very easily with some of the current legislation in our state.
While some progress is inevitable, it is critical that every citizen and official must remember everything has a cost, and at some point, we are all going to have to decide if the benefits outweigh those costs in the fight against climate change or if Oregon’s unofficial mantra of “keep Oregon green” still applies.