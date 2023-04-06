Washington County in color

A map of Washington County shows where major cities, colored, are located. The blue line represents Metro's urban growth boundary. Unshaded areas within the blue line are considered urban unincorporated areas.

 COURTESY MAP: METRO

Rural property owners and Oregonians should be collectively worried about the trend and recent developments regarding land use laws across the state.

Special interest groups, businesses, developers, corporations, politicians and some citizens have all been pushing for dramatic changes to a proven and successful land use system that has kept Oregon well preserved unlike many other places throughout the country.

Andy Haugen is chair of Washington County’s CPO 10, representing Chehalem Mountain, Farmington, Groner, Laurel and Scholls.