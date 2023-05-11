Prescription would no longer be needed for pseudoephedrine

Prescription drug prices are largely controlled by so-called pharmacy benefit managers.

 PMG file photo

Millions of Americans have recently shared a common feeling when paying for their prescriptions: Sticker shock.

It’s no surprise, as drug prices increased 58% from 2012 to 2017.

Mike Millard is professor emeritus at Pacific University and the 2021 Oregon State Pharmacy Association Pharmacist of the Year. His practice and research focuses on pharmacy law, management and leadership.