I attended the Sunday, April 23, meeting at St. Bede's Church in Forest Grove on the county's possible acquisition of property on Elm Street at 12th Avenue.
I have never been in a crowd of people so indignant, so rude and angry as attended there. People spoke out of turn and interrupted. They were disrespectful of others. They expressed disdain for the government and our public servants. They were contemptuous of people who sleep outside as subhuman — as those people dealing with homelessness deal with having no home, no space that is safe and secure, no address and no safety.
It was shocking. Is this who we are today?
Forest Grove had the very first Severe Weather Shelter to open in Washington County. It opened at the Forest Grove United Church of Christ in 2008, and it was timely, as it was the first year of a recession.
People stepped up with food and gave of their time to make the shelter work. Students from Pacific University helped out. So did downtown businesses and our city offices. Restaurants contributed meals. It was a broad community response, a Forest Grove response. It was something of which to be proud.
That shelter remained open until COVID-19 forced closure. And it was good, in my opinion, that it closed, as the capacity was 25 people, and they were invited to sleep on the floor two nights a week, three months out of the year.
Many people thought help for homelessness was a box that was checked as a result. Hardly.
Because it did so little for so few, it wound up not serving those it was designed to serve. It was not adequate at all. It provided an excuse for then-conservative Washington County commissioners to hold back on needed funding for the county's 10-year plan to end homelessness. That plan, written in good faith by 125 people and approved by the commissioners, was never fully funded.
People living outside continued to suffer, and the numbers grew and grew, and little was done.
Voters have recently replaced the conservative members with a more liberal commission, and they, along with progressive state leaders, have asked voters to fund a real response to homelessness via ballot measure. Voters said "yes!" It passed! With this new funding, we can now actually address this problem.
But now the question is how to proceed in the face of resentment, fear and indignation from many in our community who portray people with no place as druggies, crooks and criminals. “All they want is a handout!” "They don’t have jobs because they are just lazy!” I experienced many who believe this way in the crowd April 23.
I realize that, for some, the idea of locating, first a pod village, and then building brick and mortar affordable housing at the end of Elm Street, away from bus lines and stores, is a horrible idea.
I live on Elm and it is a historic neighborhood. Elm is a far cry from Old Town, but throughout Forest Grove, housing is uniformly mixed vintage and quality.
Fear for the welfare of our children was expressed and, in my opinion, is without basis. Homeless people are here among us now. Have our children suffered? Would we be wise to expect things would actually improve when these people have an address and a bed in which to sleep?
Will an eventual affordable housing complex hurt our property values? We have affordable housing units in many places in Forest Grove. Do they hurt property values? Homeless camps certainly hurt property values. Would everyone win if we did away with the camps and built affordable housing instead? That’s exactly what the county is trying to do.
But I want to mention some things that many of us love about Forest Grove, that define us. These are reasons we live here: We know our neighbors. We look out for each other and care about each other.
If the acquisition of this property by the county actually happens (we won't know until September), then the question is: Will we embrace and welcome these neighbors who presently live outside? Will we welcome them "home" as "neighbors?" Will we help with their homecoming? Will our community step up, as we did in the Severe Weather Shelter, and be who we are? Or will a mob attitude, fanned by fear and resentment, as was on display that Sunday, redefine who we are here in Forest Grove?
Much can be said for how the county went about selecting this property. It was not done out in the open. It even seemed secretive. With all our collective experience locally with our Forest Grove shelter, and all the people who worked there and demonstrated their caring and concern and generosity, I was left questioning: Why the need for secrecy from the county?
Sitting at the Sunday meeting, I understood. Why would the county announce this search for a property early when it would inspire such a response, such rudeness and ill mannered outrage? Why slap a hornet's nest if you don’t have to?
I call upon Forest Grove citizens to remember who we are and behave consistent with who we are. Have we really become this surly mob? Is that us today? I sure hope not.
I'm very eager to bring these people in, out of the cold and damp, and restore them as bonafide neighbors. They clearly have problems. They have next to nothing. They definitely need help.
Are we willing to lend a hand? Will Forest Grove allow this new available funding to be used effectively to re-home these human beings?
The problem of homelessness, which is nationwide, does need a solution. For us, a solution is at hand. Will we let it happen here?