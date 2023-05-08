I attended the Sunday, April 23, meeting at St. Bede's Church in Forest Grove on the county's possible acquisition of property on Elm Street at 12th Avenue.

I have never been in a crowd of people so indignant, so rude and angry as attended there. People spoke out of turn and interrupted. They were disrespectful of others. They expressed disdain for the government and our public servants. They were contemptuous of people who sleep outside as subhuman — as those people dealing with homelessness deal with having no home, no space that is safe and secure, no address and no safety.

Eric Canon is a Forest Grove resident and small business owner.