Salmonberry Trail gaining traction (copy)

Writer Miki Barnes lives in Manning, not far from the Banks-Vernonia State Trail. She's concerned by the gunfire she hears from her property in an area — rural though it is — where people live and recreate.

 Courtesy photo: Oregon State Parks

The Washington County neighborhood where I live is subjected to the sound of gunfire on a frequent basis. It is not unusual to hear multiple shots ring out in quick succession.

Some days, it begins as early as 7 am and continues on and off throughout the day.

Miki Barnes is a Manning resident.