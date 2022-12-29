Oregonians have the opportunity to save more on our energy bills and prepare now for a clean energy future by improving energy efficiency in our homes and buildings. The Oregon Legislature is about to take up this work in 2023.

Buildings are the second largest and longest lasting source of climate pollution in Oregon. Earlier this year, lawmakers established the Resilient Efficient Building Task Force (REBuilding Task Force) to look for ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in new and existing homes and buildings while maximizing benefits like energy efficiency, affordability, and health.

Bob Jenks is executive director of Oregon Citizens’ Utility Board, a statewide nonprofit organization advocating for affordable, reliable, accessible and clean utilities for people in Oregon.

