Oregonians have the opportunity to save more on our energy bills and prepare now for a clean energy future by improving energy efficiency in our homes and buildings. The Oregon Legislature is about to take up this work in 2023.
Buildings are the second largest and longest lasting source of climate pollution in Oregon. Earlier this year, lawmakers established the Resilient Efficient Building Task Force (REBuilding Task Force) to look for ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in new and existing homes and buildings while maximizing benefits like energy efficiency, affordability, and health.
After months of meetings, discussions and study, the task force recommended several policy directions to our elected leaders for taking strong action to reduce energy waste, cutting both climate pollution and Oregonians’ energy bills. Included in the proposal are a host of policies that encourage incentives for energy efficient heating/cooling, weatherization, and stronger building performance standards/codes.
Since homes, schools, workplaces, and other places often stand for 50 years or more, the task force recommends setting higher standards for new buildings that will benefit generations of Oregonians. New policies that encourage and assist in updating existing buildings will make homes and businesses healthier for people, less expensive to operate, and produce fewer emissions. These policies can have public health benefits and improve the resiliency of our communities.
For example, the task force supported promoting and incentivizing all-electric heat pumps. These highly efficient heating/cooling appliances can be up to 300% more effective than a traditional gas furnace. By making it easier and more affordable to install these appliances, households and businesses can reduce their energy waste and bills. Another benefit is that more Oregonians can access vital cooling resources as our summers continue to heat up.
State action to promote efficient, electric homes and buildings will be timely with new federal programs taking effect in 2023. The Inflation Reduction Act contains tax credits and funds for new investments. Oregon should seek to maximize this, so people living here see every possible dollar of assistance for these improvements. These federal dollars support installing heat pumps, improving windows and insulation, and other energy efficiency investments in homes and businesses. Adding state policies that also support building efficiency has the potential to turbocharge these efforts, especially for low- to middle-income households. Together, Oregon can have a real impact on addressing both climate change and rising energy costs.
As the executive director of Oregon Citizens’ Utility Board, I joined the REBuilding Task Force to provide a utility consumer advocate perspective. Admittedly, I was a little hesitant to join a task force with 27 members representing a variety of interests. What I found was a tremendous level of expertise from members ready to get the job done. This task force brought together building trades, home builders, climate activists, gas and electric utilities, cities, environmental justice communities and legislators.
The members of the task force took the mission seriously. Together, we worked hard to consider and evaluate potential programs. We debated policy ideas and produced a set of recommendations that when enacted will provide real benefits to Oregonians. In addition, the task force was able to model and compare different policy ideas and their impacts on emissions, costs and public health, leading to an impressive set of recommendations.
The 2023 Legislature should review and enact these recommendations. Oregon can make our homes and buildings more efficient, and resilient to both growing threats of climate change and increasing cost of fossil fuels. New policies to promote heat pumps and other energy efficiency in buildings will make an impact that lasts decades. I urge lawmakers to align our energy policies with our state climate goals through legislative actions. Now is the time to lower costs and create the clean energy future that Oregonians desire.
Bob Jenks is executive director of Oregon Citizens’ Utility Board, a statewide nonprofit organization advocating for affordable, reliable, accessible and clean utilities for people in Oregon.