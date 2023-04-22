Each week in Washington County, juries make decisions that change lives. They provide justice for victims and families, ensure that businesses honor their obligations, award damages to people injured through the negligence of others, and determine whether an individual will be imprisoned or set free.

This fundamental pillar of our democracy — the right to a trial by an impartial jury — depends entirely on those who answer the call to service.

The Hon. Kathleen J. Proctor is presiding judge for the Washington County Circuit Court.