’Tis the season for friends, family, and exchanging gifts.
However, while folks here are preparing for the holidays, most expect to receive a few packages delivered on their doorstep, sent from a loved one.
Local porch pirates aren’t exactly in the holiday spirit, and too many of us have been the victim of their relentless efforts to steal packages from our doorstep.
We know that porch theft isn’t a new problem for the Portland metro area, but this year the issue has reached new heights. Local news has reported a variety of thefts, with thieves stealing everything from our life-saving medications, to the costume worn by the Portland Pickles' beloved mascot, Dillon the Pickle. Some have been forced to resort to trickery, planting decoy packages filled with exploding glitter and other unsavory items to deter theft.
Aside from the occasional viral video, these types of theft prevention methods have failed to cause a drop in porch piracy. Buoyed by an increase in petty crime, porch pirates have become emboldened. What seems to be a local issue, however, is a national problem.
Every day, package theft results in an estimated $25 million in economic damage across America, and porch piracy has been linked to an increase in overall crime rates. Concerningly, it’s estimated that over 40% of Americans have fallen victim to porch piracy, and Portland has one of the highest rates of package theft in the country.
We need a better solution.
We can’t keep expecting Portlanders to resort to placing decoy boxes on our porches to deter package thieves, and we can’t rely on under-resourced law enforcement agencies to fight a growing issue. We need our elected officials to take action and find a serious solution, and thankfully, there’s a policy proposal in Congress that would finally put a stop to porch piracy.
Congress is currently considering the Porch Pirates Act, which includes provisions that would increase penalties for porch theft. Stealing any package would be considered a felony, equal to the penalty of stealing mail delivered by the United States Postal Service. This legislation would significantly disincentivize package thieves.
It’s a common-sense solution to a severe problem facing the metro area, and it mirrors state laws that have been passed around the country.
So far, the Porch Pirates Act has earned nearly 90 cosponsors in Congress. However, despite the bill’s broad bipartisan support, no one from Oregon’s congressional delegation has signed onto the legislation, and congressional leadership hasn’t put the legislation up for a vote.
We need to push congressional leadership, like Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, to allow our elected leaders to vote on this bill. The plague of porch piracy is only getting worse, and we have a viable solution: the Porch Pirates Act.