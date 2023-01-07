Recent My View opinions in the Forest Grove/Hillsboro News-Times have brought up three topics that perhaps should be considered together: the Jackson East neighborhood, the Hillsboro Airport and the Port of Portland’s philosophical overhaul.
In "The battle for Jackson East: How and why residents have fought" (news article published Aug. 26, 2022), the author states: “City officials and local businesses maintain that Jackson East is the only part of town where new industrial development makes sense, while the people who live there worry that their property values will erode and the neighborhood's rustic character will be forever lost. ... The planning commission in 2019 denied a motion that would have recommended turning the north subarea into an industrial zone, directing the city to study the area more. Commissioners said they didn't see that this area makes sense for industrial development.”
In "Hillsboro’s focus on industry is leaving residents in the dust" (guest opinion published Dec. 1, 2022), the author states: “In an excellent, but heartbreaking recent front-page News-Times article, 'What's next for Jackson East? Hillsboro official says city will pursue property sales on voluntary basis but leaves door open to land grabs.' Fellow Hillsboro residents: Not only what's next for this area, but Hillsboro in general — and much more, I am discovering recently! I learned more in the Aug. 26 article 'The battle for Jackson East: How and why the residents have fought.' I was infuriated to see every level of city government has ignored these unified residents' years of extensive efforts, in favor of ever expanding available 'industrial sanctuary land.'"
In "Re-imagining the Hillsboro Airport" (guest opinion published Dec. 1, 2022), the author states: “HIO (Hillsboro Airport), the largest general aviation airport in the state, does not generate revenue. In fact, it loses money every year despite receiving millions of dollars in FAA and state handouts. Residents of Washington County, the most diverse jurisdiction in the state, are routinely hammered by users of HIO, who have a long history of dousing Hillsboro and the surrounding community, both urban and rural, in a steady stream of noise, lead emissions and other pollutants.” The author also states: “According to a Feb. 14, 2021, Oregonian article, 'The Port of Portland is considering a major overhaul ... the restructuring is part of a sweeping philosophical shift away from facilitating trade for powerful business interests to a "shared prosperity initiative" intended to spread the wealth to people of color, the poor and the marginalized. In some cases, that could mean selling off profitable operations in order to pursue these new, broader aims, which are taking root amid a resurgent civil rights movement.'”
I suggest that perhaps the Port of Portland’s “shared prosperity initiative” could eliminate the aviation noise and lead pollution by repurposing the Hillsboro Airport’s acreage to industrial/commercial use. This would avert the need to destroy the Jackson East neighborhood.
Additionally, tax revenues very well may increase. Presently, tax revenues from HIO are roughly $550,000 annually ($552 per acre). Nearby commercial tax revenue is about $12,900 per acre, so if 800 acres from HIO property is repurposed to industrial/commercial use, that could generate $10,320,000 per year.
One additional “super” benefit from this repurposing would be particularly helpful to the unborn and to children within 1.5 miles of Hillsboro Airport because they would no longer be subjected to the extremely dangerous effects of lead poisoning from flight training aircraft exhaust, which is distributed over them on a regular basis.
Studies show that a child’s blood lead level is higher if they live within 1.5 miles of an airport where aircraft rely on leaded fuel. Of the top 100 lead-polluting airports in our country Hillsboro Airport is near the top at No. 8.
In closing, I encourage all, especially those living within 1.5 miles of the Hillsboro Airport, to submit letters in support of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Endangerment Finding. Letters are due by Jan. 17, 2023. Google “Federal Registry Proposed Finding That Lead Emissions...” to submit a formal comment.