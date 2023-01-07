Alaska Airlines donates a plane to Portland Community College

A Bombardier Q400 plane, donated by Horizon Air and Alaska Airlines to Portland Community College, arrives at the Hillsboro Airport on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

 PMG Photo: Troy Shinn

Recent My View opinions in the Forest Grove/Hillsboro News-Times have brought up three topics that perhaps should be considered together: the Jackson East neighborhood, the Hillsboro Airport and the Port of Portland’s philosophical overhaul.

In "The battle for Jackson East: How and why residents have fought" (news article published Aug. 26, 2022), the author states: “City officials and local businesses maintain that Jackson East is the only part of town where new industrial development makes sense, while the people who live there worry that their property values will erode and the neighborhood's rustic character will be forever lost. ... The planning commission in 2019 denied a motion that would have recommended turning the north subarea into an industrial zone, directing the city to study the area more. Commissioners said they didn't see that this area makes sense for industrial development.”

The battle for Jackson East: How and why residents have fought
OPINION: Focus on industry leaves Hillsboro residents in the dust
OPINION: Re-imagining the Hillsboro Airport

Jim Lubischer is a Hillsboro resident.