A rebuttal to ”Investment needed in Oregon’s oral health care future” (originally published online Jan. 18, 2022):
In this article, it is stated that “Oregon’s dental care system is experiencing a workforce crisis.”
This is true across the nation and within all of Oregon’s health care system, not just dental health care.
Although there was a dental workforce shortage prior to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, it was exacerbated by the virus. All health care workers were hit hard, and when OSHA placed dental professionals at the top of the danger scale for being exposed to aerosols, the exodus occurred.
Some dental hygienists and dental assistants who left the field were close to retirement, while others were not willing to work in an environment that put themselves or their families in a high-risk category for contracting the disease.
The article goes on to state that “we must focus where we can make the greatest impact … through dental assistant and hygienist training and education. Investing in the workforce today will help to ensure that all Oregonians can access dental care…”
Again, this is true. However, the two Oregon House bills the authors have written are to eliminate radiation health and safety training, the required examination, and to reduce the current education and examination requirements for dental assistants who are the dental professionals that are most often responsible for the health and safety of every dental patient visit.
Dental assistant responsibilities include making sure that reused items such as dental instruments are properly cleaned, sterilized and stored until time-of-use for the next patient.
Dental assistants are responsible for cleaning and properly disinfecting the surfaces of dental treatment room equipment to limit the spread of contact disease transmission.
Dental assistants expose patients to x-rays daily and must be knowledgeable about the effects of long-term improper exposure to radiation.
If the current Oregon dental assistant education, training and examination is removed, how will this improve the quality, safety, and access to dental care?
Within the opinion article, the authors state that “dental assistants and hygienists perform a wide range of services from washing and disinfecting instruments…”
I am quite sure the CDC and the Oregon Board of Dentistry would not approve of washing and disinfecting instruments prior to being used on the next patient. There are specific protocols and steps that must be completed to assure the instruments are cleaned and sterilized prior to use on the next patient.
In 2022, there was a national study conducted to examine the possible reasons and solutions to the decline in dental hygienists and dental assistants. The study is titled “Dental Workforce Shortages: Data to Navigate Today’s Labor Market.” The study was conducted by the American Dental Association Health Policy Institute, the American Dental Assistants Association, the American Dental Hygienists’ Association, the Dental Assisting National Board, and Ignite DA.
The summary of the study clearly laid out the considerations for dental employers to follow: remain competitive, responsive compensation is a must, engage in positive workplace culture, and employee benefits.
Innovations for recruitment and retainment should be the focus, not eliminating education and examination of dental assisting skills.
House Bill 2979 does contain a request for additional funding for dental education, but it also includes creating free dental assistant education modules that would be distributed to Oregon dentists to train their own without any prerequisites, skill competencies or evaluation (exams) required.
House Bill 2996 removes the requirement for dental assistants who expose x-rays on dental patients to successfully pass a radiation health and safety exam.
None of this is going to encourage people to become professional dental assistants.
The profession will become just a “job,” not attracting those who want more. The wage of a dental assistant is currently comparable to a barista’s wages. Pay is an issue, but not the only one, as the national study listed above reveals.
Enticing potential dental assistant and dental hygiene students can be best accomplished by dentists visiting high schools, community colleges and outreach career programs to discuss the importance of dental hygienists and assistants to the dental practice.
Explain how being a part of a professional dental team is rewarding and contributes to the dental health of a community. Encourage, not discourage, education and certification.
Bottom line, if dentists believe that reducing education and examination requirements for dental assistants will increase the workforce, they might look at the states that do not have education and certification requirements. The workforce shortage is just as big a problem in those states as it is here in Oregon.