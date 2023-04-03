No matter how sure-handed you are, at some point, you will drop your phone. Or spill coffee on your laptop. Or the digital screen on your new dishwasher will stop working for no reason (maybe your partner loaded it wrong?).
Unfortunately, for many of these devices, when they break, you don’t have a lot of choice about how to get them fixed, because in order to repair an electronic device, you need some basic things: spare parts, repair documentation like the schematics and manuals, diagnostic software, and any special tools.
But when the companies that make our stuff block access to all of those essential things, repair becomes difficult — and in some cases, only the manufacturer or their “authorized” repair technicians can do the repairs.
The result is essentially a monopoly on repairs. When only the manufacturer can fix something, they can charge whatever they want or say, “It can’t be fixed,” and push you into buying a new device.
But we can’t simply replace our devices every time they get damaged.
Oregonians dispose of an estimated 4,800 cellphones every day on average, while electronic waste is the fastest growing waste stream in the world. It is simply unsustainable.
What’s more, these repair monopolies do not affect everyone equally.
While repair may be relatively accessible in urban areas like Portland and Eugene, the limited number of manufacturer-authorized repair providers leaves rural or suburban Oregonians with few options.
Oregonians can’t always afford to wait for a manufacturer across the state or country to fix their devices, so as a result, main street repair shops have popped up across the state, giving Oregonians more convenient options for repair. These repair shops are small, independently run businesses that cannot survive when the big manufacturers prevent them from making repairs.
That’s why we’re so fired up about Senate Bill 542, which would give Oregonians the Right to Repair our personal electronic devices and household appliances. It requires product manufacturers to make available replacement parts, software and physical tools and any documentation or schematics needed for repair, so repair professionals and eager beaver Oregonians can fix our stuff.
We’ve built a big coalition of main street Oregon businesses, consumer groups, environmental groups, local governments and more. It’s clear that Oregonians want to fix both our devices and the throwaway mentality that has led to such an alarming rise in electronic waste.
But first, we must fix our laws and pass Right to Repair in Oregon.
Featured Local Savings
Janeen Sollman represents Senate District 15, including Hillsboro, Forest Grove and Cornelius. A Democrat, she lives in Hillsboro. Bobby Levy represents House District 58, including Pendleton, La Grande and rural northeastern Oregon.