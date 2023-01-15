Photo with attribution from Flickr of Oregon ash

Oregon ash is a native tree now severely threatened by the emerald ash borer, a voracious invasive beetle originally from Asia.

 COURTESY PHOTO: born1945/FLICKR

Oregonians don’t exalt ash trees the way they do other native trees.

That’s no slight to the good people of Oregon. It’s a statement to the awe-inspiring species that demand humble, neck-strained observation and intentional stewardship.

Annie Bronez is an education and outreach specialist for the Tualatin Soil and Water Conservation District. This commentary originally appeared on the Tualatin SWCD website and is reproduced with permission.