Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, one of the country's most hawkish governors on immigration, has implemented a program under which migrants from Mexico and Central America are taken by bus to places like Washington, D.C., New York City and Chicago.
Texas grinches should face accountability over migrant stunt
I am writing to express my concern about the recent reports of Texas leadership busing children to northern states and dropping off families at the border without warning, particularly on Christmas Day.
As a constituent, I am appalled by this irresponsible and inhumane treatment of migrants, and I urge you to take action to address this crisis.
I believe that one way to hold Texas leadership accountable for their actions is to end federal funding for the handling of migrants in the state. Instead, we should redirect these resources to federal transportation that can deliver migrants to states that have proven to be more responsible and capable of managing them.
This is not only a moral imperative, but also a practical solution. By sending migrants to states that have the capacity to provide them with the care and support they need, we can ensure that they are treated with dignity and respect, and that their basic human rights are protected.
I also believe that anyone involved in endangering these babies, children, and families should be held accountable for their actions, including the bus drivers who followed this order. These drivers may have violated laws such as the Trafficking Victims Protection Act and the Flores Settlement Agreement, as well as ethical standards for commercial drivers, which require the federal government to provide adequate care and protection to migrant children and families in its custody.
I urge Rep. Suzanne Bonamici and Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley to take a stand on this issue and to support federal efforts to end funding for the handling of migrants in Texas and to redirect these resources to more responsible states. Our country should not stand for the inhumane treatment of migrants.