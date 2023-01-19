No public safety on dam at Hagg Lake
It was my first experience hiking around Henry Hagg Lake and crossing over Scoggins Dam on foot. I had second thoughts when I got there, but I had no other choice — my car was on the other side.
As I went, things got real serious; the feeling of being trapped with cars and trucks coming from both directions and no place to go, being tailgated with road rage could get me killed.
It not a construction problem but a traffic control system, with many thoughts on how it can be fixed. Washington County needs to stop ignoring public safety and using the United States Bureau of Reclamation as an excuse.
Just last August, our senators received federal funding of $2 million for Beaverton road safety improvements. So is it a funding issue that puts lives in danger?
I challenge our senators, the news media, walkers and joggers, those with disabilities, and anyone to a friendly walk over the dam to prove a point. Something needs to be done.
Carl Calkins
Hillsboro
ODOT tolling plans are clear as mud“We got a full tank of gas, half a pack of cigarettes, it’s dark … and we’re wearing sunglasses.”
That line is from the “Blues Brothers” movie, but it’s an apt description of the Oregon Department of Transportation’s process to impose tolls on Interstates 5 and 205 all the way from Wilsonville to the Columbia River.
ODOT is gassed up and ready to go with tolling, but they have no idea where they’re going or what they’ll do once they get there.
They don’t know if they want to reduce congestion or maximize revenues. That’s a big question that can have big effects on how much drivers will pay. In particular, it is well-known and widely accepted that tolls designed to raise revenues tend to be higher — sometimes much higher — than the tolls needed to reduce congestion.
They don’t know what they’ll do with the money. But, we do know what they won’t do with the money. They won’t be expanding roadway capacity — they’ve made that very clear.
This month, the transportation agency took comments on its tolling plan. Cascade Policy Institute told ODOT to halt its tolling plans, step back, and figure out the problem tolls are supposed to solve and whether tolling will actually solve them.
Congestion pricing can be an effective way to reduce traffic jams, while raising money to build new roads. But, a plan that doesn’t reduce congestion and doesn’t build new roads should be a no-go.
Eric Fruits
Vice President of Research, Cascade Policy Institute
