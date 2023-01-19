Dam at Hagg Lake is unsafe

The road over Scoggins Dam at Henry Hagg Lake is not safe for pedestrians, warns News-Times reader Carl Calkins.

No public safety on dam at Hagg Lake

It was my first experience hiking around Henry Hagg Lake and crossing over Scoggins Dam on foot. I had second thoughts when I got there, but I had no other choice — my car was on the other side.