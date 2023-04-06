Prayers after former President Trump’s indictment
The criminal indictment of President Donald Trump is a sad day for the United States but still a good day for the rule of law.
Mr. Trump tested our Constitution and ripped at the moral fabric of our nation. Even now, the success of our democracy is uncertain. All of this should bring sadness, along with prayers for our country.
Pray that justice is served in this and other criminal matters related to Mr. Trump’s activities. Pray that the former president’s incitement to violence goes unheeded. Pray for healing in the United States and a reconciliation of our people.
The work of redeeming the soul of our nation, as U.S. Rep. John Lewis asked of us, must include accountability for those who have broken laws that undermine our democratic republic.
The Rev. Chuck Currie
Minister, United Church of Christ
Thank you for the excellent reporting by Troy Shinn, on all the initiatives to build and manage shelters for people experiencing homelessness in Washington County, and future affordable housing projects.
It is painful to see homelessness in the midst of an area with so many affluent people, but the county and cities including Hillsboro are making big efforts. Several nonprofits in the area have been also been offering year-round shelter services for years and some may manage more projects in the future.
Talking is one thing, and doing is something else.
These projects, and in-depth reporting on their progress, are deeply appreciated by many in our community.
Sue Bliss, Hillsboro
After serving 11 years in the U.S. Army with one tour of duty in Iraq and one tour in Afghanistan, where he was seriously injured, we are proud to announce that our son, John (Jack) Benson has been hired as a deputy sheriff with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
Jack has wanted to be a police officer since the age of 13 and has finally realized his dream. He will attend the Oregon State Police Academy in Salem in June.
He is a 1999 graduate of Forest Grove High School. He is the son of Dick and Jane Benson of Port Richey, Florida; brother of Eve and Abe Crain of Michigan; and brother of Jessi Benson Tanakura of New Port Richey, Florida; and has eight nieces and nephews, all formerly of Forest Grove.
Congratulations, Jack.
Dick and Jane Benson
Port Richey, Florida
