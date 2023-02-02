Gun violence epidemic has answer we’re not willing to accept
I believe a national solution is required to stop the gun violence epidemic in America.
Several states have enacted tougher gun laws, and hopefully soon, Oregon’s Measure 114 that voters approved will get implemented soon.
The facts show that states who have stricter gun laws have less gun violence than states that don’t. However, there is nothing to prevent a person who lives in a state with stricter gun laws to purchase a gun from another state with loose gun laws.
Given this fact, logic shows that federal legislation is required for stricter gun laws nationwide and to reinstate a ban on assault weapons to limit mass carnage as we did in 1994.
We know what the solutions are, but we lack the will to do what needs to be done. I worry that America seems to accept that senseless gun deaths must be the cost innocent victims must pay to support unfettered gun rights in America.
John Scherner
Tigard
A suggestion and a concern regarding sidewalksFor those Hillsboro residents facing a sidewalk repair for issues such as the raised sidewalk caused by tree roots in your story, an economical solution to delay replacement is to hire a company to grind the sidewalk level. Much cheaper than replacement and can provide years of additional service.
The more important concern is the trend for cities to pass off street and utility maintenance to home owner associations. While this saves the city, it is a recipe for disaster since many if not most HOAs don’t set enough aside in reserve funds to handle repaving of streets and other major projects.
For sidewalks, at least, adding a bit to the transportation utility fee (TUF) property owners pay would allow the city to pick up sidewalk maintenance and enhance pedestrian safety.
Michael R. Gallagher
Hillsboro
Kids want more time to eat, play at school
We are three fifth-graders at Tom McCall Upper Elementary, and we have some concerns about school lunchtime.
Have you ever thought about trying to eat lunch in 10 minutes? Well, that’s what the Forest Grove School District (FGSD) kids have to worry about.
Every day we try to eat our lunches quickly. Tom McCall staff give us 15 minutes to eat, but by the time we sit down, we have about 10 minutes to eat our food.
It’s harder for kids who get school lunch. They have to stand in line wasting much of their lunchtime.
Also, all kids like to socialize during lunch, using up more time for lunch.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) also suggests that you get at least 20 minutes of lunchtime where you’re sitting down eating. They also suggest that you get 20 minutes of recess.
Research shows that when kids have more time to eat and play, they have better classroom behavior and get better grades in school.
Since the CDC and AAP suggest we get 40 minutes of lunch and recess, we don’t think we should take away recess.
We think FGSD should extend all the Forest Grove school days by 10 to 20 minutes. That would give us about 10 more minutes of lunch and about 10 more minutes of recess.
We encourage you to call or write to the FGSD board and help us advocate for longer lunch and recess.
Carina Halpern, Sophie Gamble and Aster Besse
Forest Grove
Not on board with county’s push for ‘racial equity’I recently submitted my application for membership to the Washington County Budget Committee and found this little gem on the application:
“Washington County is committed to racial equity and addressing inequities in our programs and services. We lead with race with the recognition that the creation and perpetuation of racial inequities have been built into American culture and our government, and that racial inequities across all indicators for success are deep and pervasive.”
To apply for membership to any committee or board in Washington County you are required to ignore not only the 14th Amendment, but also Article 1, Section 20 of the Oregon Constitution — both of which guarantee equal treatment for all under the law.
In other words, to become a member of any board/committee in Oregon’s Washington County, you must agree to base any action you take on race, which is both unconstitutional and immoral.
Basing policy on race has always led to disaster — but this is what our elected and unelected Oregon leaders are doing right now with no apparent opposition.
Steve Pitzel
Rock Creek{&city}