Get Oregon Treasury out of fossil fuel investments
I am appalled, as a PERS member and beneficiary, that the Oregon State Treasury (OST) is propping up fossil fuels with at least $5.3 billion (and probably far more, as 60% of PERS dollars are in secrecy-cloaked private investments) despite all the climate chaos we are suffering.
Financially, fossil fuels are a risky long-term investment. Safer and greener investment opportunities abound.
Treasury managers must protect all of Oregon’s investments for the long term, including public employee retirement funds such as PERS.
To ensure OST acts responsibly, please support House Bill 2601, the Treasury Investment and Climate Protection Act (TICPA) co-sponsored by Sens. Jeff Golden and Michael Dembrow, and Reps. Courtney Neron, Maxine Dexter, Rob Nosse, Khanh Pham, Jules Walters, and Mark Gamba.
The TICPA immediately ends new OST fossil fuel investments, and phases out current investments in fossil fuels by 2035. To uncloak those private investments, the TICPA also mandates increased transparency.
Oregon is a leader in legislation to move the state to a green future; the Treasury must stop undermining that legislation by funding fossil fuels. HB 2601 protects Oregonians’ public pensions and our environment.
Elisabeth Genly
Forest Grove
Laxer land use is last thing we need
Washington County is now home to about 600,000 people living in the confines of 700 square miles.
High-tech industry is what has largely fueled our growth, but we have reached the saturation point. Our roads and highways are a congested mess. Much of the public infrastructure that we need to support this population has not been forthcoming because of the massive tax breaks we gave this industry to establish itself here in the first place.
If the Legislature wishes to take the extraordinary step of granting the governor the power to override our land use laws, maybe she could look at communities around the state such as Ontario, Pendleton, Roseburg, Klamath Falls or Coos Bay for new factories. These are all places that have suffered because of the decline of resource extraction industries. We don’t need any more of this kind of development in Washington County.
We have already lost many acres of excellent farmland and are suffering a severe shortage of affordable housing.
Also, in spite of their propaganda, the chip industry is not clean. It creates toxic materials which get into our environment. And they use massive amounts of water and electricity, both in short supply and we all depend on it.