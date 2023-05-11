Homelessness bill will have dire consequences if passed
The “Right to Rest” Act (HB 3501) takes the errors of HB 3115 and doubles down.
Oregon, particularly Hillsboro, has seen its homeless population spike over the last several years. With that increase, crime has also increased. It is far worse in Portland proper.
It defunds the police, which always increases crime.
It imposes fines on people based on an interpretation. The language is vague and undefined as to what constitutes “harassment.” And, if falsely accused, leaves no recourse for the innocent. Imagine trying to back out of your driveway, only to be fined for harassing the person camping there. That will happen. The burden of proof is on the accused, not the accuser.
It specifies sidewalks as a place of rest. This will set up a conflict between myself as a wheelchair user and a person camping on the street. The public parking structures will become campgrounds. The transit centers will also become repositories of the disadvantaged and willfully homeless. Campers, motorhomes, and other vehicles will reside outside your house or apartment permanently. Currently, they must move every three days. With the “Right to Rest” bill, they could be up on blocks as a permanent structure.
As of April 30, there were 2,063 written testimonies submitted on this bill. Thirty-seven of them were supportive — the other 2,026 opposed. Yet I fear this awful legislation will pass, and Gov. Tina Kotek will sign it.
Make your position known without a doubt. Rep. Hai Pham, vote no.
Gregor Hinckley
Hillsboro
Oregon’s approach to teaching reading is all wrong
I’m a retired teacher in Forest Grove and I’ve been lobbying for phonics for 16 years.
It’s hard to imagine any state worse at teaching reading than we are, though I’m sure there must be one. Two out of three of our kids “can’t pass a reading test,” according to the Oregon Department of Education’s 2019 tests. In the same year, they boasted an 80% graduation rate.
Hang on, this is higher-level arithmetic. If we have 5 million students in 13 grades, that’s 39,000 12th-graders. Only 33%, or 13,000, “can pass a reading test.”
ODE also cites a graduation rate of 80%, or 31,000. Allowing for adaptive diplomas, that means about 20,000 kids graduated without being able to “pass a reading test.” Check my logic and order of operations; arithmetic is not my strong suit.
Something is not making sense.
I asked ODE for 10 years of data comparing public schools that teach phonics with those that use sight-reading/whole language/etc. The phonics students scored as much as 20 to 50 percentage points higher that the other students.
ODE staffers like to say, “That’s because the public charter schools have smaller class sizes.” I say, it doesn’t matter how few students are in a classroom, if the quality of the method is suspect.
I’m asking the Oregon Legislature to amend one of their education bills to include a parent/guardian option to learn about and choose Dr. Samuel T. Orton’s explicit phonics, aka “structured linguistics.” (The method is free after teacher training, and 100 years old.) Any program (like the 2023 favorite Abilify) can say it uses “explicit phonics.” The term is past copyright laws.
For the next session in ‘25, I’d like to go on record recommending Oregon law require university teacher prep programs include Dr. Orton’s training.
Mary Whitmore
Forest Grove
PCC elected official backs Kim for Hillsboro school board
As a school board and longtime community colleague, I am proud to write a letter to support See Eun Kim for reelection to the Hillsboro School District Board of Directors.
See Eun has the knowledge and expertise needed to continue to make Hillsboro the best K-12 option in the state. As we move out of the pandemic and relook at education systems, it is critical to support the backbone of leaders that have the qualifications needed to support our students and families.
Additionally, See Eun has deep connections in the Hillsboro community and has actively engaged in community outreach, listening sessions for families, and local events. She is what we need to continue to make HSD the best in Oregon. She understands the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion; career and college pathways; career-technical education; and planning a strong educational system for the future.
I am continuously in awe of See Eun’s dedication to our Hillsboro community. She represents a multigenerational family that is planting their roots in the Hillsboro School District and is who we want representing and advocating for our students and families.
See Eun has the majority of support from local leaders and elected officials. She is the most qualified candidate to bring professional and personal experience as a board member in the school district.
With a new superintendent starting this July, we will need the lived and professional experience she brings to the board. It is critical for us to have continuity in leadership and accountability to our students and community. She has a proven track record of providing a welcoming and belonging space to all students and we need her guidance for the next four years.
See Eun Kim is brilliant, empathetic, passionate, and dedicated — please join me by voting to reelect See Eun Kim by May 16!
Kristi Wilson
Director, Portland Community College
See something, say something
Notice the big Hillsboro School Board election signs with the names T. Kam, S. Arns, and B. Rask? Did you catch sight of the one displayed on TV Highway in front of a firearms sales store? Who put that sign there, and what message does it send? That Hillsboro Schools will be made safer by introducing more firearms into the community?
Who paid to have these expensive signs made and distributed? Who hired paid canvassers from all over the U.S. to knock on doors in Oregon to solicit your vote?
Chances are those canvassers have children attending school in Texas or Florida. What’s wrong in this picture, folks? What’s wrong is that their Political Action Committee — who have very deep pockets with which to “buy” an election — is backing them financially.
In exchange, these candidates will be expected to promote an anti-LGBTQ+ agenda, use of tax vouchers for affluent parents to pay private school tuitions, and censorship of books in our school system.
See the names on the big poster boards? Say something. Just say NO!
Say YES, instead, to Ivette Pantoja, See Eun Kim and Patrick Maguire, who have earned the confidence and respect of many local community and education leaders. Candidates who are committed to creating fair and equitable classroom environments for all of Hillsboro’s school children; candidates who will promote the inherent worth and dignity of every teacher and parent. Say YES to those names on your ballot!
Cheryl Claar
Hillsboro