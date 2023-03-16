We have no time to waste on fossil fuel divestment
I am an Oregonian parent and grandparent concerned about the future of our earth.
I am a taxpayer concerned that my tax dollars are being used to support an industry that is no longer viable and continues to damage our already fragile earth.
The truth is that we no longer have time to consider what actions should be taken. That has been happening since the 1970s.
We need to act now to keep fossil fuels in the ground.
The way to accelerate this action is by not supporting those corporations who are making a profit on the backs of people like you and me, and those most vulnerable in our communities.
The Oregon Treasury Department is currently propping up the fossil fuel industry by investing our state PERS fund unwisely, despite all the climate craziness we have been experiencing.
House Bill 2601, the Treasury Investment and Climate Protection Act (TICPA) co-sponsored by Sens. Jeff Golden and Michael Dembrow, and Reps. Courtney Neron, Maxine Dexter, Rob Nosse, Khanh Pham, Jules Walters and Mark Gamba, immediately ends new OST fossil fuel investments, and phases out current investments in fossil fuels by 2035. The TICPA also mandates increased transparency in investments.
Legislators, work together to put an end to our implicit support for fossil fuels by divesting from the corporations who are profiting from them. Support HB 2601.
Eileen Sleva
Hillsboro
State is turning its back on loggers
The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) is proposing a 70-year Habitat Conservation Plan (HCP) for state forests.
Despite assurances that timber harvests would remain stable under the plan, last month, ODF revealed our worst fears had been realized and the HCP would result in a 34% reduction in harvests beginning next year.
I travelled to Corvallis to attend the Board of Forestry’s March meeting and stand up for my business and my community.
I am co-owner of Bighorn Logging out of Banks, Oregon. We have 70 employees that rely on us to keep them working. Our industry is already struggling to survive.
We have lost six high-capacity logging companies in our area in recent years. Their invaluable experience gone forever.
With this new HCP, I fear more companies will find themselves unable to stay in business.
I also sit on the Banks Fire District Board of Directors. We rely on state forest timber revenue for equipment and personnel, which in turn, supports ODF on multiple fires throughout the year. What happens when can’t help fight fires?
The state should be working with our forest product industries, not cutting the legs out from under them. It should be building up the next generation of loggers, not setting them up for failure.
It was a very sad day to have to sit in front of the Board of Forestry — a group of people who should know better — and fight for our industry.
Mark Standley
Director, Banks Fire District