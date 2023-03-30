Former Pacific chaplain salutes late great Darcelle XV
Darcelle XV was a great Portlander — someone who truly cared for the City of Roses.
In the 1980s, Darcelle XV was a champion of Baloney Joe’s and our work to end homelessness.
Drag for Darcelle was both entertainment and a force for good. Her life should be a lesson to those trying to demonize the LGBTQIA+ community.
In later years, I was always happy to see her visit with students at Pacific University when I was chaplain there.
The Rev. Chuck Currie
Minister
United Church of Christ
Federal government must act on Alzheimer’s
Recently, I attended the Alzheimer’s Impact Movement (AIM) Advocacy Forum with my fellow Alzheimer’s advocates from across the country.
On Monday, we rallied outside the White House to call for a reversal of the administration’s decision to deny people living with Alzheimer’s access to FDA-approved drugs. On Tuesday, we met with Oregon’s congressional delegation, and I shared the impact of Alzheimer’s and dementia in Oregon and what they can do to support those most impacted.
Specifically, I asked Rep. Suzanne Bonamici to urge the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to fully cover FDA-approved drugs for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.
Every day without access to these approved drugs, more than 2,000 people transition to a more advanced stage of Alzheimer’s where they are no longer eligible for treatment. CMS is currently blocking access and that must change.
We also asked Rep. Bonamici to support a $321 million increase in Alzheimer’s disease research funding, to continue making progress towards our ultimate goal — a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.
I always appreciate the opportunity to meet with our elected officials, and appreciate their time and consideration. We must all stand up to support the more than 69,000 Oregonians with Alzheimer’s and other dementia.
Kelly Kalkofen
Beaverton
Three reasons to say no thanks to self-serve gas
The Senate should kill the self-service gasoline bill.
For those with disabilities, seniors, parents transporting small children, etc., pumping one’s own gas is problematic at best, impossible at worst. As someone who lived in states that allowed self service pumps, I know that any requirement regarding staffing some pumps will be ignored. Filling stations always had myriad excuses, but finding one with staff to pump gas was usually impossible.
Among other responsibilities, gas station attendants enforce safety requirements preventing fires including requiring motorists to turn off their engines and extinguish smoking materials. With no attendants, we will see people filling their tanks with their engines running and a cigarette hanging from their lips. Also, the possibility of fires started by static electricity is higher in parts of Oregon where the air is dry enough. Telling people not to get in and out of their cars (the biggest cause of gas station fires started by static electricity) while filling their tanks will be just as effective as telling them to turn off their engines and extinguish their smoking materials.
If passed, this bill will result in hundreds of people being laid off at gas stations throughout the state, lowering income tax collections and increasing unemployment payments.
With fewer than half the state favoring this change, the only reason to allow self-service pumps is to further enrich those who own gasoline pumps by allowing them to eliminate minimum-wage jobs, negatively impacting marginalized folks the most.
F.I. Goldhaber
Portland