Pantoja is outstanding candidate for Hillsboro School District
Ivette Pantoja is the business leader we need on the Hillsboro School Board!
I have appreciated getting to know Ivette through our local volunteer and community engagement. As a lifelong Hillsboro resident, she truly has that HillsoDOer heart for our community.
Ivette will bring a new and important voice to the school board as an early
childhood educator. Her commitment to Hillsboro and specifically the children and families in our community make her uniquely qualified to join the Hillsboro School Board.
As an early childhood education provider, Ivette knows firsthand what young and growing families are dealing with. Like many electeds in Hillsboro that we are lucky to have, Ivette will be an engaged and informed Hillsboro School Board member.
I encourage you to join me in voting for Ivette Pantoja by May 16!
Elizabeth Case
Hillsboro
Farmworkers need state’s support
Ironically, farmworkers cannot afford to feed their families even though they ensure everyone in our food chain has access to food. Due to transportation and language barriers, some farmworkers are reluctant to seek assistance like food pantries.
At Adelante Mujeres (“Women Rise Up”), a Washington County-based nonprofit organization with over 20 years of supporting the local community, we saw hunger as a crisis before the pandemic and continues to be much more pressing now after hearing directly from the community throughout several listening sessions.
The health and economic impacts of COVID-19 have fallen hardest on newly arrived Oregonians. Latine and Pacific Islander Oregonians experienced hunger at twice the rate of white Oregonians pre-pandemic, and that gap has only widened since.
In our work, we continuously hear from marginalized Oregonians that they can’t access enough nourishing food to feed their families.
Everyone in Oregon should have the right to access culturally accessible and nutritious food, regardless of their place of birth, immigration status, and other discriminatory factors. Yet, many taxpaying Oregonians are excluded from vital food assistance programs like SNAP simply because of where they were born.
If you share our concern that everyone in our state has access to food, please write to your representatives and ask them to support Senate Bill 610, Food for All Oregonians.
Bridget Cooke
Executive Director, Adelante Mujeres
Will Washington County play ‘tolling game,’ too?
Rep. Susan McLain, D-Hillsboro and co-chair of the Joint Committee on Transportation, explained why tolling continues to move forward amid opposition from many community leaders and residents during a Willamette Women Democrats meeting Wednesday, April 12, at the Celebrate Conference Center in Lake Oswego.
“We are on the same team. We are on the Oregon team and we have to make sure all communities feel heard, feel involved and can see some of their thoughts and ideas responded to or included in the final process or the final tolling package.” (Lake Oswego Review, April 14, 2023)
Nice that Rep. McLain is willing to cut the tolls on I-205 in thirds with tolling beginning at the same time on Highway 217 and Highway 26 in her Washington County. Equal “playing time” so they also feel “heard, involved and included”!
We’re on the same team, so let Washington County into the game! Toll 217 and Highway 26!
Think she might asked to be “traded”?
RJ Cook
Stafford