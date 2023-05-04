Maguire deserves return to Hillsboro board
The Hillsboro School Board elections are approaching fast and it’s important to take a step back and get to know who is running for the seat.
I’ve known Patrick Maguire on a professional level for the past four years. I’ve seen him speak in front of large crowds and I’ve seen him maintain his composure when individuals are frustrated and he has the ability to make people feel heard. All of which are crucial to serving as a school board director.
If Patrick is reelected to the board, he will continue to ensure that parents’ concerns are being addressed and work together to do what’s best for the Hillsboro School District community.
Patrick advocates for equity and inclusion of all students, understanding that every HSD student has their own individual identity and unique set of needs. Patrick will put HSD students first.
This is not an election to sit out! Make your voice heard and tell your friends and neighbors to vote to keep Patrick Maguire on the Hillsboro School Board by May 16!
Briana Ellenberger
Hillsboro
Vote for Kam, Arns and Rask
In the upcoming May 16 election voters in the Hillsboro School District have the opportunity to support three highly qualified and committed candidates for the Hillsboro School Board:
Position 4 Teri Kam Position 5 Shawnna Arns Position 7 Bart Rask
Terri, Shawnna, and Bart support rigorous core academics.. They support a return to graduation requirements that reflect a much-needed major improvement in reading, writing, mathematics, and science. They pledge to curb the injection into the curriculum of extreme ideas about gender, sexuality, and race. In short they advocate solid education, not indoctrination, of our Hillsboro students. Please vote to change the current direction of our schools, to the detriment of a meaningful education, to one which will prepare our students for successful future lives.
Joan Smith
Cornelius
Gun store not appropriate venue for school board signage
In the current environment of school shootings being an almost daily occurrence, I find it startling that 3 candidates for the Hillsboro School Board would find it appropriate to put a large sign for their candidacy in front of a gun store along TV Highway. A gun store that is far outside the Hillsboro School District boundary.
Leon Taylor
Hillsboro
