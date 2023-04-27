Can we all agree to stop using this sexist slur?
I hear a lot of people using the “b” word, and I looked it up.
Seems it’s 800 years old and refers to a “female dog.” It has been so popularized, now it means “a disagreeable woman” or, as a verb, a “complainer.”
Everyone knows it. Kids know not to say it around their parents. Gangsters use it frequently to prove their manhood.
Dictionaries identify the “n” word as racist and disrespectful. The “b” word’s derogatory use is not acknowledged in the dictionary.
Don’t tolerate this word if you hear it in a public place or among your friends! Find a better word!
Update the dictionaries, make your contacts aware: It’s not sexy, it’s not acceptable. It’s degrading, and we don’t tolerate it.
Warn your adolescents: They are going to hear it. Boycott the “b” word!
Mary Whitmore
Forest Grove
Hillsboro must commit to action at Orenco Woods
I urgently call on the City of Hillsboro to closely monitor the safety of the abundant native wildlife in Orenco Woods Nature Park, a publicly owned park, now that excavation and construction of Hillsboro’s major water pipeline within the park starts in June.
Portland Audubon, Urban Greenspaces and The Center for Biological Diversity joined the ad hoc advocacy group Protect Orenco Woods Nature Park to obtain a Wildlife Protection Plan with Hillsboro to ensure the safety of the wide variety of native fish and wildlife that use Rock Creek as a crossing in the park.
It is vitally important that Hillsboro, the permitting agency, oversees compliance by Willamette Water Supply Program to the terms of the Wildlife Protection Plan during the year-long construction project. The seasonal wetlands and upland forests in the nature park host a rich variety of native plants and attract deer, coyote, raccoons, fox, as well as many woodland and meadow birds.
Contact Hillsboro Mayor Steve Callaway and city councilors and urge them to closely monitor the pipeline construction to protect native wildlife in the park.
Sheila Christensen
Hillsboro
Why are school board candidates advertising at gun store?
In the current environment of school shootings being an almost daily occurrence, I find it startling that three candidates for the Hillsboro School Board would find it appropriate to put a large sign for their candidacy in front of a gun store along Tualatin Valley Highway. A gun store that is far outside the Hillsboro School District boundary.
Leon Taylor
Hillsboro
Former Pacific University chaplain not sorry to see shakeup on Fox News
Few have done more in recent years to divide the American people while seeking to undermine democratic traditions than Tucker Carlson.
Good news is that he will no longer be on television (hopefully forever). As private texts from the Dominion suit make clear, he has lied with impunity at FOX News.
As a Christian minister, I’ve been sickened to watch him over the years advance the racist and xenophobic goals of white Christian nationalism.
Mr. Tucker has proven himself a master charlatan, and a threat to those who seek God’s Beloved Community.
The Rev. Chuck Currie
Portland