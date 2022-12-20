Electric vehicles

Many vehicles, such as this Tesla X, were on display or available to ride at the an Oregon Electric Vehicle Association event in Wilsonville.

 PMG photo: Corey Buchana

Oregon and Washington have joined California in requiring automakers to sell only new electric or hybrid cars and passenger trucks beginning with the 2035 model year.

The rules were adopted Monday, Dec. 19, by the Oregon Environmental Quality Commission on a 4-1 vote and by the Washington Department of Ecology. Oregon and Washington are among the 17 states that follow California’s stricter emissions requirements for vehicles as allowed under the federal Clean Air Act.

