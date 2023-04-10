For the 62nd year, Pacific University paid tribute to Hawaiian culture over the weekend with an authentic Lū‘au (feast) and Hō‘ike (show).

Close to 2,000 people packed into Stoller Center on the university’s Forest Grove campus to enjoy performances spanning six Oceanian cultures: Hawaiian, Samoan, Māori, Tahitian, Filipino and Tongan.

Reporter

"I have been passionate about journalism since I was a teenager. In high school I wrote stories for our yearbook and found I really enjoyed seeking out and showcasing the stories that usually go untold. Community journalism satisfies me in the same way. I firmly believe that without local newspapers, so many profound and impactful stories would be lost."

Recommended for you