For the 62nd year, Pacific University paid tribute to Hawaiian culture over the weekend with an authentic Lū‘au (feast) and Hō‘ike (show).
Close to 2,000 people packed into Stoller Center on the university’s Forest Grove campus to enjoy performances spanning six Oceanian cultures: Hawaiian, Samoan, Māori, Tahitian, Filipino and Tongan.
Pacific University’s Lū‘au and Hō‘ike is the only one in the Pacific Northwest guided almost exclusively by students — more specifically, the 360 students in the school club Nā Haumāna O Hawai‘i.
When Nā Haumāna O Hawai‘i started in 1959, there were only 16 founding members. Pacific’s population of students from the Aloha State has grown considerably as well, now accounting for approximately 20% of the university’s 4,000 undergraduate students.
For most of the students participating, this was their first “normal” Lū‘au and Hō‘ike.
In 2020, the event was cancelled a month beforehand due to the pandemic.
The next year, students held a virtual show over Zoom, splicing together clips of themselves dancing and singing in their backyards.
Last year, while the club could once again hold the event on campus, they still had to adhere to official COVID-19 protocol, requiring attendees to show proof of vaccination or a recent COVID test.
This year, the students chose “E Ho’i i Ka Piko” (which translates to “Return to the Source”) as the theme for the Lū‘au and Hō‘ike.
“E ho’i i ka piko is a way for all us at Pacific University to create a deeper connection between our past, present, and future,” said Jenna Hickman, a senior at Pacific University and one of the evening’s emcees. “The knowledge passed down from our ancestors provides a foundation to build community with others in the present and future.”
To keep to the theme, students made an intentional effort to portray the histories and cultures of Oceania as accurately as possible this year. Student instructors not only taught their peers the moves to each dance, but also the dance’s cultural significance and the meaning to accompanying songs and chants.
Students also relayed this the information before each performance and in a short video about the six Oceanic cultures.
“We want to educate everyone,” said Kamalani Quindica, a Pacific senior and member of the Lū‘au and Hō‘ike board. “We teach them (the club members) the correct ways to say words, the correct ways to dance. There’s more than just one Hawaiian culture in Hawaii. We want to help people see that Hawaii is more than a stereotype.”
Dinner and a show
Before the show, guests enjoyed the Lū‘au portion of the event, enjoying Hawaiian cuisine in the university’s dining hall, which included shoyu chicken, kalua pig, chicken long rice, pineapple, haupia, Hawaiian coconut cake and — upon request — poi, a thick, starchy paste created from taro root.
At 6:30 p.m. sharp, the Hō‘ike portion began with an opening oli, a stirring chant that tells Hawaiian and Polynesian history.
The rest of the show rotated between Hawaiian, Samoan, Māori, Tahitian, Filipino and Tongan dances and songs, with some audience engagement activities such as trivia.
Hawaiian dances included:
- A wāhine kahiko, a traditional women’s hula, celebrating famous places on Kaua’i;
- A kāne kahiko, a traditional men’s hula, honoring the legacy of the last reigning Hawaiian king, King David Laʻamea Kamananakapu Mahinulani Naloiaehuokalani Lumialani Kalākaua;
- Wāhine ‘auana, a contemporary women’s hula;
- Kāne ‘auana, a contemporary men’s hula;
- Several co-ed hulas.
Samoan dances included:
- Fa‘ataupati, a traditional men’s dance, also known as the “Samoan slap dance”
- Siva, a co-ed dance, traditionally led by the chief’s son or daughter.
- Siva afi, a traditional co-ed dance, known as “fire knife.”
Two Māori dances were also performed: poi, a co-ed dance, and haka, a traditional men’s dance.
Additionally, students performed one Tongan, Filipino and Tahitian dance: mako (men’s war dance), tinikling (with traditional and contemporary adaptations) and ‘ori tahiti (women’s dance), respectively.
Even though the students ran the show, Pacific University’s Lū‘au and Hō‘ike could not happen without massive commitment from the university, club advisors, parents and sponsors such as Alaska Airlines, which allowed students to ship over much-needed supplies from Hawaii free of charge and offered family members discounted flights.
Watch this year’s recorded livestream at youtube.com/watch?v=0r3TLLw8bz0. For more information on the Lū‘au and Hō‘ike as a whole, visit pacificu.edu/arts/luau.