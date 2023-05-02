The Salmonberry Trail Foundation is gearing up to begin phase one of renovations on its highly anticipated, 84-mile rail-to-trail project.
The Salmonberry Trail — which upon completion will stretch from Banks to Tillamook on the coast — is a planned car-free, multi-purpose trail to be converted from discontinued railroad tracks. The tracks, originally built in 1911, were severely damaged by storms in 2007 and 2014.
“Some people thought converting it into a trail would be a great alternative because a railroad was no longer making economic sense,” said Alison Graves, a Salmonberry Trail Foundation board member.
Phase one, which comes after a decade of planning, will involve removing rails and ties from different sections of the trail in Washington County.
“We’re waiting on grants to see what we’re able to accomplish and seeking bids from engineering firms to evaluate the trestles,” Graves said, adding that the foundation will know more next month about how much of the trail in Washington County they can attend to now.
The ultimate goal of phase one is to create basic access to pieces of the trail, with the intention to improve their quality over time.
In the short term, foundation members and volunteers are clearing vegetation from a section of the trail called the Catalyst Loop, which spans from the Manning Trail Head to the Williams Creek Trestle. Once the section is cleared around early June, the foundation will begin safety inspections of the infrastructure.
The decades-long endeavor, which will cost approximately $200 million in total, will be paid for through a variety of means, including state and federal grants, private funding from foundations and corporations, and individual donations.
“All sources can help build the trail,” Graves said.
In fact, the public is invited to attend a fundraising event from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 22 at McMenamins Cornelius Pass Roadhouse in Hillsboro. In addition to updates on the Salmonberry Trail Foundation’s recent progress, guests will be treated to live music and appetizers. Drinks are also purchasable.
