Second time’s a charm?
Liberty boys head basketball coach Mike Gregory is in his second year at the helm for the Falcons, and while familiar with the job and kids — for he was the junior varsity coach prior — last year, this season both he and his players have hit the ground running due in large part to a comfort and familiarity with the task at hand.
“It took a while last year to start feeling comfortable,” Gregory said. “Having a full offseason with this group of kids I think really played a part in hitting the ground running this year. Another year with all these kids has definitely helped in feeling comfortable and them feeling comfortable with and trusting me.”
Liberty is 4-1 to start the season and have seven seniors on their roster, but Gregory said despite a mix of upper and lower classmen, they don’t return a ton of experience so they are in many ways building from the ground up.
“Just a lot of guys trying to figure out how to play with each other,” the coach said. “They all play really hard, so they play well together, and as they continue to figure each other out they’ve still been able to win some games, which allows them to build that confidence. And that’s been great.”
The team starts three juniors and a sophomore and is led by the trio of Donovan Crowder, Nate Smith and Tyler Bradford. However, despite a lack of experience, sophomore James Kefgen is amongst the team’s high scorers and plays beyond his years.
Gregory said it’s really hard to single guys out, adding that due to the team’s effort from top to bottom it’s difficult to apply value to what every player brings to the table.
Another key contributor the coach said, is junior Ben Chobu who moved out of the area two years ago. The guard is now back at Liberty, and because of his familiarity with the junior class offers a lot to the team — much of which his coach said goes unnoticed.
“I think a lot of teams miss out on what he’s able to do during a game because what he does doesn’t really show up on a stat sheet,” Gregory said. “He does a lot for us, but I think he gets overlooked sometimes because of the other talent that we have and he doesn't always score the most. But for our offense, he just creates so much for us that again won't show up on a stat sheet. But he fits so well in our system and creating stuff for other guys.”
Gregory said the strength of this year’s team is the pace at which they play, along with their overall size and athleticism. With five players 6-foot-3 or taller the Falcons can wreak havoc on the defensive end, which allows them to get out in transition. That’s where the coach said they thrive offensively, and what they need to do in order to be successful.
“We have guys that want to run,” Gregory said. “They've seen what we're capable of when we do get out and run and once we dial it in defensively and are able to get some stops, we can make things really hard on teams.”
Where they struggle is shooting from distance. That’s not to say they don’t have capable shooters, but—at least to this point—have not shown the ability to scare teams from the outside like they were at times able to last season.
“Last year, we had a couple shooters that could really concern you and one game combined for 15 threes total,” Gregory said. “That’s definitely not our strong suit this year for sure.”
That could change, but what’s definitely changing is the Pacific Conference which Gregory said is a bit difficult to predict this year.
Last year Sherwood was clearly the best team heading into the season and proved it throughout. This year, the Bowmen are again favored by most, but the Falcons coach believes that they may be a little bit closer to a pack that even to him remains a bit of a mystery.
“I think the league is honestly a little confusing this year,” Gregory said. “I think there's a few teams or maybe a couple of teams that compared to last season specifically, might drop a little bit just in terms of comparing last year to this year,” he said. “But then I think there's also a couple of teams that were maybe towards the lower end of our league last year that have a very good chance of coming up.”
And where does Liberty rank? That’s hard to say. But the team is aiming high, and after qualifying for last year’s playoffs and losing in the first round to eventual state runner-up Summit, Gregory said his returning players are hungry for a taste of playoff success.
“As soon as we lost last year, guys were already talking about the next season,” the coach said. “Now for them, it’s not just about making the playoffs, we need to get out of the first round. So, that’s their goal.”