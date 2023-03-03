Two down, one to go.
The Banks girls basketball team is one win from a girls state basketball championship after defeating Santiam Christian 47-31 in their 3A state semifinal on Friday, March 3, at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.
The Braves turned a one-point halftime lead into a 10-point third quarter advantage, then plodded their way to a win over the No. 5-seeded Eagles with a swarming defense, along with the inside play of standout post Alex Saunders who finished with 14 points and 8 rebounds while spearheading what’s become Banks’ signature characteristic — their defense.
“I’m biased obviously, but find me a better defensive player in the 3A? Especially in a zone,” Banks head coach Nick Rizzo said. “Trying to pass around her is no fun task. She is absolutely critical. She’s so positive and lets everybody play aggressive and fly around. She’s great.”
Banks point guard Hailey Evans who tallied nine points and eight rebounds in the game and helped ice the game late with a series of clutch free throws, too spoke glowingly of Saunders,
“I can’t say enough about Alex and her role,” Evans said. “She plays amazing defense, gets so many deflections and steals and is a huge asset to our team. She’s tall and lanky and she never gives up. I’m so proud of her.”
The Braves struggled getting points early in the game and trailed 12-8 after a quarter but managed to take an 18-17 lead to the half, then built an 11-point lead to end the third quarter.
Rizzo said they had a plan to start the second half which appeared to work early, but in the end he simply credited his guards’ increased role that allowed things to ease from an overall offensive perspective.
“We got some awesome stuff out of our guards,” Rizzo said. “Yesterday, it was pretty much all our posts, but we got some easy ones to start the half thanks a lot to our guards finding the open player and that really helped.”
Evans skipped right past her role and the team’s offensive performance when asked about the second-half surge, and jumped straight to the defense which was and has been the catalyst to their success all season.
“We just talked about how we need to come out, box out, find their shooters and work hard on defense because that’s what wins games,” Evans said. “We know if you work hard and work together, you can do anything. That’s what we did.”
Santiam Christian never got closer than nine points in that fourth quarter and shot just 26.5 percent from the field.
Banks will have to continue to play at that level defensively in order to beat either Sutherlin or Corbett in tomorrow’s championship game, but for now it’s not what will be, but rather what is — the Braves are playing for the state title.
“If people would’ve told me at the beginning of this year that we’d be in the state championship, I would’ve said don’t count on it,” Rizzo said with a chuckle. “We had a lot to figure out since the summer and we had some lows, but these girls have just been great and they love to be in this moment.”
Evans agreed and added that this was their goal, and now they have a chance to achieve it.
“We worked so hard for this,” she said. “We set goals and this was one of them. I’m just so proud of our team. It wasn’t just one of us, it was all of us, and we’re going to give it our best tomorrow.”
Banks scorers included: Saunders 14, Evans 9, Walker 7, Rose 7, Janecek 4, Bigsby 2, Robinson 2, King 2.
Santiam Christian scorers included: Yost 17, Fields 8, Yenchik 4, Fullbright 2.
The state final is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, at Marshfield High School.