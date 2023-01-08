Last year’s Banks boys basketball team came home from the state tournament in Coos Bay with a third place trophy. Gone, however, is league Player of the Year Cooper Gobel, gritty post Michael Vereen and do-it-all leader Charlie White, all of whom were catalysts to the team’s 21-7 overall record.
But despite the absence of their three senior leaders, this year’s Braves are hungry for the continued success of last year’s team, along with Banks teams of the past.
“Winning league is our goal,” Banks head coach Pat Marlia said. “Then our next goal is making it back to Coos Bay.”
The goals may be the same, but the league isn’t. The Braves — having dropped down to the 3A classification this year — are competing in the new Coastal Range League, which to some means a lesser degree of competition. But don’t tell that to Marlia, who believes there’s plenty of good basketball at the 3A level to go around, and some of it has already been on display.
“We already played Amity and Westside Christian, and those are really good opponents,” the coach said. “There’s nothing easy about the teams we’ll be playing.”
The Braves are off to an 8-2 start and have recorded many of those wins over 4A competition.
They have wins over The Dalles and Tillamook, along with Astoria, Henley and Mazama, all of which play a level above Banks. Their only losses have come to 4A Madras — by a point — and Westside Christian, which is currently the No. 2-ranked team in the 3A.
“We lost a tough one to Madras over in the Sisters Tournament that I didn’t think we should’ve dropped, but we’ve come back and played well,” Marlia said. “I feel like we’ve beaten some pretty good teams and have played some pretty good basketball at times.”
Banks is a veteran team, boasting nine seniors. But while heavy on age, in many ways they're light on experience.
Marlia said the team leans on returning guards Ben Mayo and Wyatt Selleck, the former of which is averaging 22 points per game. But while dependent on the returning veteran guards to do much of the heavy lifting offensively, it’s on the defensive end where this team’s bread is buttered.
“Last year we did a lot of 2-3 zone, but this year we’re doing a lot of pressing and trapping,” he said. “We may not be as skilled on the offensive end as last year, but we have some kids that work really hard, so we try to create some of those transition buckets off of steals and things and play to our kids’ strengths.”
And they did that this past week in league-opening wins over No. 10-ranked Riverdale and Corbett. The Braves held Riverdale to just two first quarter points en route to a 40-26 home win over the Mavericks, and later routed Corbett 61-31.
In addition to Mayo and Selleck, the latter of whom Marlia said is producing far more offensively this season, the Braves are getting a steady contribution from senior Ian Bodine, who’s averaging more than 10 points per game. Also, despite a roster of nine seniors, the coach said they’re slowly working sophomores Max Walker and Noel Mayo into the rotation in order to work toward a foundation in years to come.
“Both of those guys are going to be huge for us next year, so we’re trying to find them time this year,” Marlia said. “Max (Walker) did a great job in some varsity time at Sisters and Noel does a nice job shooting the three ball. We’ve just got to find time to get them in, but with nine seniors it’s tough. But we have to figure it out.”
What they don’t have to figure out is the older Mayo, who in addition to his sharp-shooting from distance has added a new component to his game this season.
Marlia said the 5-foot-11 guard has attacked the basket more this year, forcing teams to respect both his outside and inside game.
“Last year he got a lot of corner threes on kick-outs,” the coach said. “This year, guys are in his face out there, so he’s really had to create a bunch of his own shots. He’s done a really good job using his pump fake in the lane and finishing when he gets to the basket.”
And where will that take he and his team? That’s yet to be determined. But while this year’s Banks team remains a bit of a mystery, its goals are not.
“Our goal is always to win league and our next goal is to make it to Coos Bay (site of the 3A state tournament),” Marlia said. “There’s some good teams at the 3A level, but you never know what’s going to happen when you get down there.”
Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties and the Hillsboro Hops.
"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."