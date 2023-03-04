A good season ended on a sour note for the Banks boys basketball team, as the Braves placed sixth after losing the fourth-place game to Creswell 64-51, at the 3A Boys State Basketball Tournament on Saturday, March 4, at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.

Despite the loss, Banks head coach Pat Marlia saw the bigger picture in the wake of the defeat, which was a season that on a whole was unquestionably a win.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties and the Hillsboro Hops.

West Bureau Sports Editor

"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."

