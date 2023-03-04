A good season ended on a sour note for the Banks boys basketball team, as the Braves placed sixth after losing the fourth-place game to Creswell 64-51, at the 3A Boys State Basketball Tournament on Saturday, March 4, at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.
Despite the loss, Banks head coach Pat Marlia saw the bigger picture in the wake of the defeat, which was a season that on a whole was unquestionably a win.
“We won a ton of games,” Marlia said. “We graduated a ton of points in Cooper Gobel and having Chuck (White) and Michael (Vereen) in the middle that we lost, but guys stepped up and filled those roles. We did a great job. I’m super happy.”
The Braves (23-5) got behind early, then battled to keep within striking distance, but ultimately it simply came down to making shots and Creswell — they made a lot of them.
“Creswell just shot the ball very well, and we didn’t shoot it well,” Banks’ Ian Bodine said. “They isolated number three (Connor Hanson) and he shot well. Also, I needed to block out better.”
Bodine led Banks with 21 points and 10 rebounds and made eight of his 14 shots on the night, but that paled in comparison to the Bulldogs who shot better than 70 percent in the first half and were 5-for-7 from behind the arc, and in all shot 57.5 percent from the field and 63.6 percent from beyond the three-point line.
Hanson was the biggest thorn in the Braves’ side, finishing with 19 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field and was a perfect 5-for-5 from three.
Marlia said they tried a number of things on the point guard in the first half, but in the end none proved to be effective.
“We tried to stay in that zone as long as we could, but three (Hanson) shot the ball so well,” the Banks coach said. “We switched to a face guard on him, but he did a good job of beating whatever we tried to do.”
The Braves trailed by nine after a quarter, by seven at the half, and by 11 to start the fourth quarter. They didn’t quit however, and as a result pulled back within 56-51 with 2:53 to play. But two quick Max Velarde lay-ins nearly doubled the deficit and in the end that deficit was too much to overcome.
For the tournament, the Banks boys finished 1-2 with a win over Pleasant Hill with losses to Creswell and Westside Christian.
Bodine remained proud of his team despite the losing record but added that he thought his team’s relatively weak schedule hurt them when it mattered most, and against the state’s elite 3A talent.
Banks went undefeated in a Coastal Range League that boasted three teams ranked in the bottom third of the 3A classification and defeated their league opposition by an average margin of 31.2 points. That little resistance may have ultimately proved costly when faced with the best of the best in Coos Bay.
“I think we did really well, but we didn’t play very tough competition and we would’ve liked to play better teams,” Bodine said. “We just didn’t have a very good league and I think that kind of hurt us here.”
Marlia agreed to an extent, but added that that’s something mostly beyond their control.
“You can’t control what league you’re in and I think our AD (Athletic Director) has done a good job for us next year getting games with Oregon Episcopal,” Marlia said. “But it is, what it is.”
In the end, the coach seemed less interested in talking about what was wrong with the season opposed to what was right — which was mostly everything else.
“If you’d have told me we’d finish sixth in the state at the beginning of the year, I’d have been pleased,” Marlia said. “I’m proud of the guys.”
"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."