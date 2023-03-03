Banks Boys Cons 1

Banks' Graysen Voss works in the lane during the Braves' consolation win over Pleasant Hill on Friday, March 3, at North Bend High School.

 PMG Photo: Wade Evanson

Often in the state tournament, the toughest game you play is the one after a loss. The Banks boys basketball team faced that challenge and proved to be up to it, defeating Pleasant Hill 63-50 in the consolation bracket on Friday, March 3, at North Bend High School.

The Braves were led by senior Ben Mayo who scored a game-high 31 points, 18 of which came in the second half.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties and the Hillsboro Hops.

