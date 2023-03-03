Often in the state tournament, the toughest game you play is the one after a loss. The Banks boys basketball team faced that challenge and proved to be up to it, defeating Pleasant Hill 63-50 in the consolation bracket on Friday, March 3, at North Bend High School.
The Braves were led by senior Ben Mayo who scored a game-high 31 points, 18 of which came in the second half.
Banks head coach Pat Marlia said he didn’t know what to expect after his team was faced with the disappointment of losing their quarterfinal game to Oregon Episcopal School, but after the fact said he was pleased with the effort against the Billy Goats, as well as their bounce-back in the wake of last night’s heartbreaking defeat.
“They were disappointed because we didn’t play a good second half and the press got to us, but this was a good answer,” the Banks coach said. “But as the night went on and we had a good dinner, the kids started relaxing more. I still didn’t know what to expect from them this morning, but they were inspired.”
Mayo said that inspiration resulted simply from pride.
“We wanted to make the most of this tournament,” Mayo said. “Yesterday was a tough loss, but we just wanted this win.”
That was apparent early as Banks jumped out to an early 10-0 lead. That early kick led to a 17-7 score after a quarter, but Pleasant Hill chipped that lead down to five at halftime and trailed just 41-36 as the two teams headed to the fourth quarter.
The Billies’ comeback was inspired by defensive pressure that caused the Braves a bit of a problem in both the second and third quarters, along with the outside shooting of Gavin English who finished with 23 points.
From there however, it was all Banks who got nine points from Mayo and five points from Wyatt Selleck in the fourth, and iced the game at the free throw line over the last three minutes.
“They came back and we kind of changed up our press a bit,” Marlia said. “In the second half we kind of stopped their pressure and that made the difference.”
With the win, Banks will play the winner of Dayton and Creswell tomorrow, March 4, for fourth place.
