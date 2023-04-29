Banks Athletic Director Ben Buchanan was honored this past week by the Oregon Athletic Directors Association.

The Banks native and 25-year Banks High School veteran was awarded the Cindy Simmons Leadership Award, which honors an outstanding athletic director in the state’s 1A-3A classifications and goes to the AD who has shown the ability to help guide other athletic directors, coaches, and school community members.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties and the Hillsboro Hops.

"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."

