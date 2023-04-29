Banks Athletic Director Ben Buchanan was honored this past week by the Oregon Athletic Directors Association.
The Banks native and 25-year Banks High School veteran was awarded the Cindy Simmons Leadership Award, which honors an outstanding athletic director in the state’s 1A-3A classifications and goes to the AD who has shown the ability to help guide other athletic directors, coaches, and school community members.
“Mr. Buchanan is one of the most humble and hard-working individuals I know,” Banks High School Principal Jacob Pence said. “He has dedicated over 25 years to the youth and community of Banks and is well deserving of this award. He is an amazing leader in our school, our league and across our state.”
Buchanan — who grew up in Banks — was humbled by the award, but as to be expected by those who know him best, quickly pointed to others and their roles in it when asked about the recognition.
“I am truly honored to be recognized by my peers as a leader in our industry,” Buchanan said. “I have loved overseeing our athletic programs at Banks High School for the last six years and I am extremely proud of our athletes and coaches and all of their many achievements. The favorite part of my job is to be of service to our students, coaches, parents and community members.”
The 1989 BHS graduate was a well-rounded student while growing up at the school, participating in sports such as football, basketball and baseball, as well as activities such as theater and choir. He went on to attend and play football at Portland State University and afterward returned to Banks as a teacher during the 1998-99 school year.
He initially taught social studies and was a leadership adviser, and eventually got into coaching, doing so with the baseball, football and girls basketball teams, even leading the 2007 Braves football team to the 4A state championship game, where they lost to Astoria.
Along the way, Buchanan coached and mentored BHS alum and current head football coach Cole Linehan, who’s appreciative for what his former coach and now athletic director has helped nurture him into since.
“Ben has been such a big part of my life over the last 20-plus years,” Linehan said. “He has done so much for me as a player, coach and person. As our roles in life have changed over time, the amount of respect and gratitude I have for him will never change. He is, and always will be, someone I look up to and am thankful for his guidance, support and friendship.”
Linehan went on to speak to what he believes makes Buchanan such an effective administrator.
“Something that has always been his strength is his ability to relate to kids,” Linehan said. “He has never had any type of ego as a teacher, coach or AD. He’s always been levelheaded and in it for the right reasons. Kids and athletes see that, and I think that's why he has been so successful over the years.”
Buchanan also welcomed current wrestling coach Dan Herb to the school in a coaching role, hiring him to assist with football in 2007. Herb said he hasn’t forgotten that — or what Buchanan the man has meant to him both then and now.
“I’ve worked with him in many aspects over the years and he’s always been a consummate professional,” Herb said. “He was a great coach and is a great athletic director, but he’s an even better person. I can’t think of someone more deserving of the honor and I’m proud to call him a friend.”
In 2017, Buchanan became the school’s athletic director and assistant principal. During his tenure the Braves completed “The Trifecta,” winning the football, boys basketball and baseball state championships in the same year, 2019; won the school’s first-ever boys state golf championship in 2022; and earlier this school year won Banks’ first girls basketball state championship. Girls head basketball coach Nick Rizzo raved about his experience working with Buchanan, citing his unique ability to get kids to both like and respect him.
“My players loved the time they spent with him this season,” Rizzo said. “He cheers the teams on but can pass along a little tough love when a student athlete needs it. He's visible, he's supportive of the athletes, and holds them accountable.”
Pence, too, spoke to that ability but added that he believes it all stems from Buchanan’s genuine interest in the students’ experience both on and off the field.
“He always has been able to build connections with students and families,” Pence said. “He genuinely cares about each of our students and goes above and beyond to support our teams.”
That support has only accentuated Banks' long history of athletic success.
“The list of teams placing in state, winning league championships and earning other accolades are too long to list,” Pence said. “He will naturally give the credit to the athletes and coaches of these programs, but I have seen all of his work behind the scenes and systems he has put in place to make sure our students have opportunities to compete and be successful.”
And maybe Rizzo said it best when describing the Banks native and now iconic school administrator.
“When you think of Banks, Ben is one of the first people that comes to my mind,” Rizzo said. “He has served this community for so long, and in so many ways. He serves all kids in Banks, not just those kids that play sports or are involved in extracurricular activities. He is so deserving of this award.”