Some athletes love the competition, some the challenge, others the camaraderie, but what Banks’ Daevon Vereen loves is the work — and the harder, the better.
“I just love working hard,” Vereen said. “No matter what it is, even cleaning my room. I work hard cleaning my room, work hard on the field, I work hard at school. I just love working hard because it makes me feel good about myself.”
And it’s made him better too.
From Vereen's performance on the wrestling mat to his play on the gridiron, the Braves standout has turned himself from a game participant into an outstanding performer, earning all-league and all-state honors this year on the football field and placing second in the 182-pound weight division at last year’s 4A state championships — something he hopes to improve upon shortly.
“The end game of the season is to win the state title, but I know that comes with practice,” Vereen said. “I feel like working in practice gets you where you want to go, and I’ve been working hard.”
That’s always been the case, says Vereen, but he’ll be the first to tell you it wasn’t always with the team in mind. As a wrestler, that can work, but as a football player, it will only get you — and your team — so far.
“I really didn’t understand teamwork until my sophomore year,” he said. “After that, each year I’ve gotten to understand what it means to work as a team.”
Banks head football coach Cole Linehan noticed that change as well, watching firsthand the athlete’s commitment to leading a group.
“Daevon has grown about as much as anyone I have coached in the last few years,” Linehan said. “This year, he bought into the team aspect of the game. He’s always loved individual sports, but this year, he really bought into being a leader and having guys look to him on how to do things. It shows just how much he’s grown.”
This year’s Braves football team — despite losing a significant number of players in key positions — finished 11-1 and made it all the way to the state semifinals. That's a good year by any account, but it's an especially satisfying one for Vereen and his teammates.
In recent seasons — including in 2018 when they won the state championship — Banks has been potent offensively, relying on running up the score on opponents. But this year’s team was built on defense. That hadn't been the most fruitful approach for the Braves — that is, until this past fall.
“I think this season was great and very successful because this group started together in the eighth grade, and we didn’t win a game,” Vereen said. “Making it to the semifinals and going 11-1, I think that’s a great accomplishment.”
Linehan said he couldn’t put a price on what Vereen brought to the team at every practice, in every game, and on every play throughout the season
“Daevon is one of those irreplaceable guys on the field,” the coach said. “He made play after play. He never stopped working, and he was someone who we could count on to give us his best effort in every game, no matter the circumstances.”
Now, the senior is inside doing his work on the mat.
Vereen is 18-1 this season, with his only loss coming as a result of a questionable disqualification.
Banks head wrestling coach Dan Herb said the grappler’s work ethic has allowed him to go from a raw athlete to a technical wrestler, which is the difference between winning and losing matches with the most elite of competition.
“His work ethic has meant everything to his development,” Herb said. “The two things coaches look for are a good work ethic and being coachable. He has both those qualities, and it’s led him to where he is today. He has evolved, from being an athlete that likes wrestling, to a wrestler.”
Herb added that Vereen’s attitude and commitment to getting better hasn’t just benefited him, but it's also served the rest of the Braves wrestlers, who are themselves striving to be the best.
“It absolutely rubs off on the rest of the team,” the wrestling coach said. “When one of your best kids and team leaders is the hardest worker in the room, it’s a recipe for success.”
And Vereen has taken that responsibility seriously.
“Working hard and setting an example for everyone else on the team is the definition of leadership,” he said. “I hope I can influence them to work like me and help them in their own way to get things done and be successful.
That success has come off of the mat as well, as Vereen said his grades have steadily improved over time and have put him in a position to earn opportunities to attend and compete at the collegiate level next fall. He’s spoken to a handful of local universities about competing in football or wrestling, and in some cases, both.
He’s not yet sure where he plans to go, but he does see college in his future and — while not entirely sure of an area of study — has an eye on studying business and/or nutrition with an interest in being an entrepreneur.
Whatever Vereen chooses, rest assured he’ll give it his all, and he’ll owe that mindset to what he’s learned in middle and high school sports.
“I think it's a great life opportunity,” Vereen said. “I mean, I'll use these skills that I'm learning throughout sports for the rest of my life. I owe a lot to sports.”